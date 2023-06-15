A mother and son ride their bikes

Just Ride Idaho is sponsoring a family bicycling event this Saturday at Melaleuca Field.

 Courtesy photo Just Ride Idaho

Free bike checks, helmets, obstacle courses, shirts and food will all be featured at the 2023 Free Family Bike Event hosted by Just Ride Idaho at Melaleuca Field Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“(We’re) a group that’s designed to encourage kids to get out, stay healthy and participate in cycling,” said Gray Augustus, director of marketing at Teton Auto Group.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.