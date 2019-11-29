We wish to invite you to join us this Christmas season in assisting needy families with gifts for their children. For over 30 years our volunteer organization has distributed gifts donated by caring people from our community. This gives between 400 and 450 children a happier Christmas each year. This year’s kickoff meeting was Oct. 29 at 1:00 pm at the American Legion hall on Mitchell Rd, in Blackfoot.
If you have been a contributor in the past, we wish to thank you and ask that you once again donate to this worthy cause. A special thanks to BHS for their continuing support. For those of you who have not had the opportunity to donate, we hope you will consider doing so this Christmas season. The contributions are tax deductible. Donations may be mailed to Christmas: P.O. Box 565, Blackfoot ID 83221. Toy donations may be taken to SEICAA, 206 South Spruce, Blackfoot between Dec 9 and Dec 12. We will be distributing toys on Friday, Dec. 13 at SEICCA.
A drawing is held each year to supplement the donations. This years prizes will include a Giant sock filled with family gifts, porcelain dolls, a rag rug, fancy dressed Barbies, a wooden doll cradle, a small microwave and other prizes as they are donated. Ticket prices will be $1.00 each or 6 for $5.00. If you or your organization would like to sell or buy tickets contact Christmas Project volunteers, Blackfoot Canvas, or Gem Source Jewelers, 99 W. Bridge (across from Downtown Bread) Dec 21 at 2:00 pm. You do not have to be present to win.
Plates of fruit, cookies, candies and cheese will be distributed to senior citizens on Dec. 14. Assembling and delivering plates is a great family project. Donations should be taken to Jason Lee Memorial Church on Dec. 13 or the morning of Dec. 14 (9am). Please let us know of any changes in name, address or phone. For more information or to add a name, please call Pricilla Coumerilh at 716-1919, after Dec. 7.
If you cannot at this time give money, food or toys, consider spending some time as a volunteer. Giving of yourself can be the best gift of all. For more information on the Children’s Community Christmas Project please contact Shirley Goodyear, 208-684-4491, Barb Parris 208-680-0914, Jeanie Potter 208-785-0526, Cindy Hernandez 208-684-5165, Deanna Mickelsen 208-681-2784, Sonja Sanders 208-680-5141.
Applications for assistance are available starting Nov. 1 at: Dept of Health & Welfare, Community Council of Idaho, Health Dept., Pingree store, Stop & Shop in Firth, Bingham Crisis Center, Chamber of Commerce, CDC & Head Start, Mental Health, SEICCA, and project volunteers. Applications will close Dec. 4th.
Barb Parris, President