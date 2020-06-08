I am "making a statement" in response to your lead story of June 5, 2020.
You gave a group of about 20 protesters much more coverage than was warranted. I saw their signs and faces on the front page. Additionally, there was more of the same inside, including a picture of a three-year-old with a protest sign.
Hasn't the public been bombarded enough with protests, violence, and destruction for almost two weeks now. Furthermore, what kind of a parent would stand a three-year-old on a busy corner to hold a sign which he does not know how to read and which concerns something he knows little about?
Yes, what happened to Mr. Lloyd was a tragedy and a grave injustice. People do have the right to peacefully protest this event. However, the Chronicle needs to find more newsworthy material for their front page. Moreover, I would hope that these young people would "stand united" in getting jobs and an education which will truly make their lives matter much more than holding protest signs.
Clara Call
Blackfoot