Live Nativity was wonderful success
The Live Nativity on December 21st and 22nd was a wonderful success. We had approximately 4,000 people ride horse-drawn wagons thru Jensen’s Grove to view six scenes depicting the birth of Christ and the true meaning of Christmas. We collected 800 pounds of food that was donated to the Blackfoot Food Pantry.
The Live Nativity is brought to the City of Blackfoot every other year by our area churches. It would not exist without all the support from the Blackfoot churches and the community.
Many thanks to all the church group volunteers who act in the scenes, decorate the shelter, provide entertainment, keep the fires burning inside and out, and treat the public to hot chocolate and cookies. Special thanks to Jimmy Sue Boyer for contacting the horse teams, Clayton Pratt and his team of volunteers who loaded the wagons, Nancy and Barb for your moral support and all the endless jobs you do. Thanks, Terry Fowler for keeping the speakers running and Ray Matsuura for being my co-chairman.
A very big thank you to the City of Blackfoot, the police, Citizens on Patrol, and Parks and Rec for wrapping the shelter, sanding the road and patrolling the park area to keep it safe.
Several businesses in town donated services and supplies. Homestead Restaurant allowed us to meet and plan the Nativity. Fastenal donated candle cones to help control the lines of people. Keith Salisbury donated straw bales and Snake River Sanitation supplied the important portable restrooms.
After years of borrowing and piecing together a sound system for the six scenes, Jeff Rose and Joe Nii set out to get donations for speakers. Their efforts were rewarded by donations from a mystery sponsor, Perry Hawker, Todd Burk of Farm Bureau, Zions Bank and 4C’s Gospel Connection band. Many, many thanks to these people and Jeff and Joe for making the Nativity a more rewarding experience.
And last, but definitely not least, are the awesome horse teams and their drivers. Many of these people have been bringing their horses to the Live Nativity since it started in 2001. They do it all for free and a special thank you from all the people they gave rides to.
Remember to volunteer in 2021. We need someone to take over my position as co-chairman and two more churches to be in charge of scene 1 and 2. If you are interested please contact me at (208) 351-5747. Thanks again everyone!
Deb Leiseth
Blackfoot