First, let us state how wonderful it is to be recognized in your newspaper with two days of stories on the Sources of Strength trainings at Firth High School. Having a reporter (Fred Davis) cover us for two days was humbling. We need newspapers, as Bingham County Chronicle and Post Register, to share what is happening in our communities, especially when that news may be positive and supportive. Second, thanks to Firth for giving us the chance to share Sources of Strength (Sources) with their school. However, one quote negated much of what our training is about, and I respectfully would like it re-stated for readers. The way it is stated may make suicidal people more vulnerable as it normalizes suicide.
The quote is not only antithesis to Sources training but untrue, and that was the quote that suicide is an epidemic. I intentionally stated the opposite of this: Suicide is NOT an epidemic though it is highly impactful. MOST people do NOT die by suicide; most people get help for the emotional/mental pain they may be suffering. Furthermore, this pain is NO fault of their own, as brain chemistry gets off track. Seeking help and recovering from brain pain is the NORM. I also did not state that we do not know why people die by suicide as we do know what is in place for most who die. For help or information, call the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline (208) 398-4357 (text or call) or (800) 273-8255.
Again, thanks for allowing your reporter to join us for these two days. He was a fun addition to our training. It is a joy to know that the community would learn about this program for Firth High School.
Judy Gabert, MA, Med
Idaho Lives Project, Program Specialist