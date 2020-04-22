I would like to express my observations and opinions of our County Commissioner Mark Bair. I have known Mark for the last 4 years and have had the opportunity to work with him on several boards and committees. The office of county commissioner is a position that offers one the opportunity to make a difference in the quality of life in Bingham County if you are willing to work for your constituents. Mark Bair is exactly that type of person. I have witnessed him go well beyond the defined job responsibilities, trying to help Bingham County become a better place to live.
As some of you know, we have a serious housing shortage, especially in the greater Blackfoot area. I have witnessed Commissioner Bair organize meetings with builders, developers, business leaders, and City of Blackfoot officials, trying to assist a more rapid development of housing opportunities for all income levels. He has identified possible properties that could be developed, and sent that information to prospective developers. He has met with developers to offer assistance and/or encouragement to inspire their investment in our area. He has met with business leaders to identify employment opportunities for our county residents, to better understand the future housing needs of our area. Mark’s efforts in these areas alone go well beyond the job description of county commissioner.
Mark sat on the Bingham Memorial Hospital board and offered advice and insight into the health needs of our Bingham County citizens. In the interest of helping the overall community health of Bingham County, he worked with great ambition to bring opportunities to improve the quality of life in Bingham County. All of his meetings on this board occurred in the evening when he could have been home with his family. He never missed a single meeting while serving on that board.
Mark has worked very hard to know and understand the needs of all of Bingham County. He has made many visits to the other two districts so he could completely understand how the county can and should be serving all the citizens of Bingham County. Because he is familiar with the other areas in Bingham County, his decisions as a commissioner reflect the best interest of all of Bingham County.
As a citizen of Bingham County, I feel very fortunate to have Mark Bair as my county commissioner. I will vote for his reelection and I ask you to support him as well!
Gary Baumgartner
Blackfoot