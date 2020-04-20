In a recent online video Mr. (Donavan) Harrington said that he was not in favor of a one-year freeze on property taxes. He also stated that his opponent Julianne Young lied when she said taxes went up 9%. Well, here are my figures: Our taxes on an old home that we rent out near the high school in Blackfoot went from thirty two hundred dollars to almost four thousand. Our payment this year was $700 higher that the year before. Now you tell me, is that closer to 3% or 9%? Whom will you vote for? A Republican who will work for property owners or a Republican who will keep raising your taxes?
Linda Beauvais
Blackfoot
Blackfoot