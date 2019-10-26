What exactly is a recreation district? Does this include Recreation for all Bingham County? If so, is this district going to take over recreation in Aberdeen, Shelley, and Firth? Recreation includes a boy’s baseball league and a girl’s softball league that are run by private organizations. If we create a recreation district, how do you plan to buy all new equipment, pay for umpires, shirts, and coaches in the first few seasons? If taxpayer dollars are going to fund this, there are no more donations from businesses to pay for shirts and no more parent volunteers to coach since we are now paying extra for recreation in our taxes. How does the recreation district plan to take care of the ball fields with no lawn mowing equipment?
Taxes are paid out to the County entities twice a year. January/ February and July/August. How do you intend to pay for things until you receive the tax money? I don’t think the City will continue to run things while the Recreation District starts to build a reserve fund in order to pay for recreation related items. In addition, the Golf Course is recreation. What happens there? Where is said recreation district going to come up with the money to buy the golf course from the City? There are carts, and inventory from the Pro-Shop and the daily cost of maintaining the Golf Course.
A recreation district is not just for a swimming pool. If the residents of Bingham County want a pool, have the county grant writer apply for a grant for a new pool. Do not continue to slap a band aid on something that is just a money pit. If we are going to pay additional taxes, build a new pool. Are the citizens of Bingham County willing to go to a pool and support it enough to pay for it because they did not with the old pool and a new entity trying to keep the pool may have to raise the entrance price to help with the cost. The City has had to use General Fund money for the last 10 years to subsidize the pool in the tune of $30,000.00 per year. If people are voting yes on the ballot for a recreation district, are you going to go to the pool more in order to make this endeavor self-sustaining?
Something else I have recently learned is that the property was given to the City to be used for recreation. If the property not used for recreation, then the School District takes ownership of the pool property. I believe that the school could use the building for other uses. Create an indoor track and offer other indoor facilities for our children.
There are so many wants and needs in the county other than a swimming pool. Our elected officials need to bring in Big Business in order to help with the Burden of the tax rates. Until the elected officials of the City and County are willing to do that, the residents of Bingham County cannot continue to pay an exorbitant amount of taxes for all of the extras.
I know that County residents use the pool and currently are not being taxed, however is this what you want to spend your money on. People claim that they drive from Firth and Pingree to use the pool but are the county people who are going to vote yes going to go more often? This current proposal on the ballet is just to save a swimming pool that is past its life not a recreation district. I would like someone to answer my questions, but I don’t know where to go or who to ask. I feel like the Bingham County residents need more information.
Sharla Mickelsen
Blackfoot