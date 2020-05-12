Supporting Young for re-election
I watched the online District 31B Republican Forum featuring both the incumbent Rep. Julianne Young and her challenger Donavan Harrington because I wanted to know why another Republican would oppose her when she has now proven during her first term that she would stand up for principle to reduce big government, protect the blessings of liberty and family values, respect constitutional limits on power, promote conservative fiscal responsibility, and equitably represent the interests of District 31B? What more would he have to offer than this? I found that offer is the wrong word – differ is the right word. Watch the replay then read the harsh letters to the editor from his supporters if you want to see the difference for yourself between conservative and moderate Republicans.
Rep. Young is accused of being a right winger. What is that exactly? The Democrats have moved so far left as to be leftist Socialist so now the Founding Fathers would be considered right wing extremists and a moderate Republican is now representing what a Democrat used to be. Currently we are witnessing a mandated surrender of our freedoms for security and safety similar to Austria who decided to vote for Hitler to secure more safety, jobs, food and health care only to realize after only five years that they had traded their freedom for tyranny – for their supposed security, that mess of pottage. Now our nation is very left leaning so much so that being patriotic, honoring God, protecting children, and abiding by our nation’s constitution seems right wing to the leftists and even to the moderate Republicans evidently.
Retaining freedom requires sacrifices only a few are willing to make. Does it seem right for “We the People” to witness big government redistributing our wealth at every opportunity including during the COVI-19, trying to take our first and second amendment rights away, dumbing down our schools and colleges, trying to sexualize our young children, and replacing factual truth with relativism – yet when our representative stands firm on “No” she gets criticized even by the moderate Republicans. Knowingly or unknowingly they will push us farther to the left.
My husband asked me why our district Rep. Young would spend time during the legislative session on social issues that only interested a few people. My answer was that by establishing truth and fact no matter where it is, sets precedence. All bills and issues should be dealt with by truth and fact, not by selfishness or self- justification, or special interest pressures, not from back scratching or relativism now destroying our society. The left is headed toward socialism and more government handouts; the right wants to remain free from government control and overreach. It’s a decision you must make. She has committed to support correct principles of freedom. It gives the people of Idaho confidence that facts and common sense will prevail and then they may stand up and support truth themselves again because they are not alone, they have a representative leading the way. Living by true principles and integrity does not prevent you from living your life as you wish, it enables you to do so.
It seems Rep. Young’s efforts to evaluate and balance the taxes resulting in less pork barrel waste and more property tax relief is a threat to her opposition. I see now that not all legislators want to account for where our taxes are spent or to put effort in to reducing our tax burden, to defend the first and second amendments, or record truth in public records, to follow constitutional law, be willing to stand alone on principle if they must, to be held accountable to uphold the state and nation’s constitutions they swore to uphold, to get truth directly from the source, and not all legislators desire to study or understands the constitution anymore. But I know that Julianne Young certainly does.
Mr. Harrington strongly emphasized that he is friends with the agricultural commissions and agencies, the businesses, the county commissioners as well as the former District 31B representative VanOrden so he says he has a lot of connections and represents all of Bingham County insinuating that Rep. Young doesn’t. Young has proven she can work with all areas of concern including agriculture with a 100% rating, and is willing to research for herself the pros and cons of each issue and not let special interest groups sway her from her commitment to principle. He also assured that he would be open for any questions from individual people in his district. Was he so available and open when he was county commissioner, I wonder? Rep. Young is very conscientious in answering all inquiries from her constituents as she answered so many of mine before, during, and after her first term. I know she cares about “the one” because I am one. I’m not a business owner, a commissioner, a school district, nor a big farmer, I’m no one important, yet she courteously responded to me every time.
You may have noticed in the newspapers the vast majority of editorials, guest columns, and letters to the editor are heated, negative, hateful, and always critically demeaning of our state leaders, President Trump and anything conservative, including Julianne Young, with never ending criticism and without a kind word of encouragement or thanks. It’s easy to tell where they all stand. Some start to believe those loud voices, fake news, and faux conservative websites and then refuse civil dialog and don’t seek out original sources to listen for truth and understanding, forget to be kind, and forget to be grateful for the blessing of living in this exceptional, one of a kind, God inspired nation.
Many of us are conservatives, and are by nature quiet and are the silent majority; we can’t be silent any longer. It is time to become aware of the differences and speak up in order to save our state and our nation from our own apathy. Come out from under the negativity, dig deeper, go to the original source for the true difference in opinion, and reaffirm your desire to keep our great nation from deteriorating further by voting for a true conservative. I invite you to join me in re-electing Julianne Young for District 31B House of Representative of Bingham County.
