I was very surprised and disappointed in the letter written and published in the News Chronicle on Sunday, May 31, 2020 that was written by Ron Ramirez, who serves on the Blackfoot City Planning & Zoning Commission.
He states that I had written a good letter and had done excellent research. I presented a short history of that property as I understand it. He then stated: “There was something he said that wasn’t quite correct. I would like to talk to my friend Ron about it, but I cannot. The rules say that as a member of the planning and zoning commission, if I discuss any upcoming agenda items with the involved parties or their associates, I must disclose it in the meeting and then I should refrain from both the discussion and vote on the item.” He stated: “That I (RPR) did call him last week.”
I have never called to talk to him about the proposed Planned Unit Development or anything else about the property just off of Camas Street. I do not know who he may have talked to but it was certainly not me.
However, his statement made me think about a call he had made to me asking about my granddaughter. I turned to my computer and brought up the program where I keep my daily journal. I went to the search area and asked to see the name Ramirez. There was only one entry and that was on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Karen answered the phone and talked to Mr. Ramirez briefly. He asked to speak to me. We always put the incoming calls on the speaker because it makes it easier for us to hear. She was working on her computer and I was at my desk also working on my computer in our office.
This information is copied from my journal written on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
“Mr. Ramirez called this morning and asked about my grand-daughter who is in the Idaho National guard and is currently stationed in Germany. We then talked about the Planning and Zoning Meeting that is scheduled for tonight at 7:00 p.m. I asked him how the meeting could be held when the Blackfoot City Offices are closed to the public and also the City Library. I let him know that I was not happy about the scheduled meeting. We also talked about the last sentence that had been added to the Residential- Ranchette Section (R1-R). I told him that it was not in the material that was presented to the Blackfoot City Council on 2 July 2019 when it was presented to the Blackfoot City Council. I told him that it had been added later. I then read the minutes from the Blackfoot City Council Meeting, and it was never mentioned at the meeting. The part that was not mentioned was the (PUD) Planned Unit Development Project. He told me that the property has changed hands and that the new owner will be presenting a new proposal at the next meeting”
After checking at the Bingham County Courthouse it was discovered the property had not changed hands. So why was I told by Mr. Ramirez that it had a new owner? Remember that all calls that come to our home are recorded on our caller ID and placed on the speaker phone so my wife heard both sides of this conversation.
Mr. Ramirez goes on to say at the end of his letter: “There is a PUD application, being questioned by Ron Reese, which will be considered at the next planning and zoning meeting. I don’t know how I will vote on this PUD application. First, the application is not complete. I need to see a complete application. I have not heard the discussion by the public for or against the application. There will be a public meeting on it at the June 23rd meeting where public input will be received.”
I delivered a petition to City Hall on Thursday afternoon May 21, 2020. I called and a city employee met me at the front door and took the materials. I was told that it would be in the packets sent out to the P&Z Commissioners so they would have it before the meeting. The scheduled meeting was completely closed to the public. The petition was twofold. The first part was to not allow the PUD to be built on the property just off of Camas Street, and the second part of the petition was to cancel the Planning and Zoning Meeting until people could attend the meeting in person. Mr. Ramirez should have some idea how the people in the area feel about the proposed PUD because there were 30 signatures on the petition opposing it.
All of the people I talked to were opposed to having 16 small homes built in about 2.6 acres off of Camas Street. Many were not aware of the PUD that is being proposed.
I do not understand why the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission can even consider the proposed (PUD) Planned Unit Development in this area. The people who live in this part of the city do not want to have it built. It certainly does not meet current city code for R-1 development.
This is the definition of the (R1-R) Zone – Residential-Ranchette:
The purpose of establishing the Residential Ranchette Zone is to promote and maintain a single-family residential neighborhood that protects animal rights as part of allowed uses, The purpose is to preserve areas of land where small acreage, including, domestic farm animals, may be kept within the city limits and the impact area. The zone also includes residential uses for handicapped and elderly persons up to eight (8) as referenced by Idaho Code section 67-6531.
The Proposed (PUD) Planned Unit Development was never talked about during the public meetings when the Residential Ranchette Zone was being discussed. I cannot see where it is mentioned in the Idaho Code 67-6531. Again, the (PUD) certainly does not meet current Blackfoot City Code for a sub division. This is exactly why the Planning and Zoning Commission is in place to stop this kind of reckless and unsafe development within the city. One only has to drive down Last, Clifford or Robertson Streets to see what should be prevented in 2020. Let’s have a subdivision be an asset to the community instead of creating below sub- par subdivision to the city.
If you are opposed to the building of this (PUD) off Camas Street, then please attend the meeting on 23 June 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Arrive 15 minutes before the meeting and sign up to speak at the meeting.
