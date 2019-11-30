We would like to thank our running community, our volunteers and our corporate sponsors for this year’s Tater Trot. We had 115 runners registered for this year’s event, the weather cooperated, and overall it was a great success. Despite morning temperatures starting out in the teens, the event went off without a hitch. Roughly 20 volunteers braved the cold to help runners get started and fed for the annual event. Runners were treated to a baked potato served by the Community Dinner Table and were entered to win a variety of prizes donated by our generous sponsors.
The event netted a $3,500 donation to the CDT for the Christmas box project. This was $500 above last year’s results. The food boxes provide a full Christmas dinner to families in Bingham County. For information on this project, please contact the Blackfoot Community Food Pantry. Below is a list of our corporate supporters who helped make this year’s event a success:
Liberty Gold Potatoes; Dr. Paul Hansen Family Dental Center; Alsco; Idaho Central Credit Union; Vector Timing; Rupe’s Burgers; Bingham County Chiropractic; City of Blackfoot; Homestead Restaurant.
Christian Utley & Randy Shiosaki
Race Directors