On 10/24/2019, I read with interest in both the Chronicle and Blackfoot Morning News, a letter from Misters Virtue. The swimming pool proponent’s(s’) letter (identical in each paper) was signed variously, respectively, by Mike and William (Virtue).
Disingenuous? Certainly a cause for pause.
It was once again brow-beating the property-tax-paying voters, trying to get a YES vote on the ballot initiative in order to increase taxes in support of a swimming pool/dead horse issue for which the pool supporters are not willing to step up and pay. The swimming pool issue has already been defeated on several ballots. The pool is a “want,” not a “need.” It benefits no one but the proponents. It takes additional dollars out of my, and others’, pockets for something we oppose. If you want it badly enough, you should be willing to work (not tax opponents) for the pool. There are likely grants available also to help your cause.
Following is my Solution for the payment of the pool:
If the supporters truly want a pool, they should be willing to pay for it. $500,000 per year for the first two years was the number floated as a starter fund. Approximately 2,900 supporters signed the petition to put the issue on the ballot once again. Round that number up to 3,000 signers for those who did not for various reasons sign the petition. Divide $500,000 by 3,000 and the tidy sum of $167 pops out. Bill each petition signer (and other unknown supporters) $167 per year for X number of years until the starter fund is created. Then create a nonprofit, with each paying supporter having a charter membership, and never having to pay admission to the pool. Charge all non-charter members an admission fee.
Non-supporters: Vote NO on the ballot proposition on 11/5/2019. Let the pool-supporters pay for the pool they want.
June Bewley
Blackfoot