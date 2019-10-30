Years ago we watched as the Blackfoot pool was being built. How proud we were.
Since then hundreds of children have learned to swim. Along with lap swimming, classes have included: swimming classes for all ages, scouts, EMTs, senior aerobics, Search and Rescue and others, seasonal or as needed.
The pool is heated and covered and open during winter months. Approval of the Recreation District would enable the renewal of the interior of the pool to a like new status including maintenance.
The construction of a new pool would be upwards of $10,000,000 — a far greater tax increase. Some individuals do not use the pool or the golf course but are happy for others to be able to use them. The pool is still beautiful and is a positive influence to newcomers. What a shame it would be to abolish it. I strongly encourage a yes vote for the Recreation District on Nov 5th.
Donna Barnard
Blackfoot