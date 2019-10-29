We have read several letters from people opposed to the Recreation District (swimming pool), most of which are along the lines of “I don’t use it: Why should I pay for it?”
I understand that sentiment. I do not agree with it. If only people who used the ambulance paid for it, we would not have the service that we do now. The ambulances and crews are paid from tax dollars, for the GOOD OF THE COMMUNITY. If only those who regularly used the library paid for it, we would not have it there as a resource — FOR THE GOOD OF THE COMMUNITY AS A WHOLE — to benefit all those who need its resources. Same with fire: What kind of fire trucks would we have if only those who had used that resource had to pay for them? What kind of schools would we have if only the parents of children currently attending school paid for them?
We who love and support the Blackfoot pool do not do so just for our own pleasure. Research shows that the risk of drowning can be reduced by 88 percent if children participate in formal swimming lessons when they are just toddlers.
WE NEED THE POOL AS A COMMUNITY RESOURCE, just like the ambulance, fire, library, and school districts. Children learn to swim; Search and Rescue volunteers can practice their underwater skills; many Scouts have learned lifesaving skills; older people with arthritis, artificial hips and knees, and other problems can improve or maintain their ability to walk and move! It’s not about just having a fun place to go! It’s about the health and safety of our entire community. The City of Blackfoot has done their best to maintain it for over 40 years while the entire County has used it. It is time for those in the surrounding communities to STEP UP and do their part to help provide this lifesaving resource for our Community. Vote YES for the Pool!
Bonnie H. Egbert
Blackfoot