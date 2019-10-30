In response to the recent letters to the editor and other things I have heard around town which raised questions about the creation of the proposed recreation district, I decided to write with the hope that I could clear up some misunderstandings.
First, I would like to say that the recreation district proposed will not be a City of Blackfoot district. It will be a Bingham County entity but will be defined by a prescribed border. This border excludes Aberdeen because it is too far to travel to Blackfoot. It also excludes Shelley because they have their own pool. This recreation district will be created principally to fund and manage the pool in Blackfoot. All the funds will be initially used to expedite the remodeling and refurbishing of the pool until it is up and running again. After this, and once the pool has secure funding, excess funds will be available for other things that are originated in the county. Then the district’s board and the citizens of the county who reside within the district boundaries will decide what those interests will be. It will not automatically take over any existing recreation programs currently run by other funding sources. It is my understanding that the existing sports clubs, baseball, soccer, football, etc., are supported by their individual organizations and not by city or county funds. This district would have no jurisdiction over them and the sports teams would be free to function as they do now.
Additonally, people have expressed concerns about the effect the new recreation district will have on the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course. The golf course is municipal, which means it is funded by the city. It will not be affected by the recreation district.
Swimming pools, like libraries, parks and many other public facilities, are rarely self-sustaining. They almost always must be funded outside of admission or ticket sales. Having a swimming pool requires the commitment of the local people through patronage and taxation. Building a new pool, as has been addressed ad nauseam, would be prohibitively expensive with estimates running up to 10 million dollars. The rebuild of the pool proposed is actually a very nice remodel of our existing facility which will bring it up to a very good standard that should last about 20 years. Having the district with its own funding defined will ensure that the maintenance, supplies, equipment and staffing needs for the pool are all covered. Additionally, having a defined recreation district would provide the entity needed to apply for and receive grant funding from federal and private sources.
The question has also been raised about the land upon which the pool is built. People have been told that the school district is defaulted to acquire the site if the pool remains closed. I do not know for sure about this arrangement, but the school district would either have to provide all the funding for the pool to operate it as a school facility, or they would have to pay the costs of demolishing the facility and rebuilding with some other facility. This would be a very expensive problem to solve and would likely need to be handled with a special school levy — another tax. The property was a federal recreation grant awarded to the city with the stipulation that it be used for recreation purposes. As I understand it, there is no automatic reassignment of the granted property to the school district.
The cost of supporting this new recreation district will be shared by all property owners in the proposed district. As has been reported many times, the cost will be $40 for every $100,000 property value (after exemptions) per year.
Whatever your standing on this issue, please take the time to come vote so the result of the vote will truly represent the voice of the people.
R. Russell Burt
Blackfoot