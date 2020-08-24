Christmas Tree Fantasy canceled
To the Bingham County community, Christmas Tree Fantasy supporters, the many Fantasy volunteers, those who have entertained us, and those who have attended this event over the last 41 years:
After much thought and deliberation, it is with sadness of heart that the board of the Christmas Tree Fantasy has made the decision to cancel the Christmas Tree Fantasy event for the year of 2020.
This has been a hard decision to make as we know of the good that the Fantasy has been able to give to the needs of non-profit programs in our area.
In light of the present COVID-19 pandemic, it would be difficult to meet the recommendations of the CDC and SEIHD, that of social distancing and keeping those who attend this event safe. There is so much uncertainty as to what the situation will be in November. We hold the safety of all those involved with the Fantasy as our first priority. We can’t take the risk of being a venue in which COVID-19 is spread.
We appreciate all the support we have experienced in the past from our community, and hope you will all be with us in 2021. We are hoping for bigger and better things. The theme for 2021 will be the same as it was to be for 2020, that of “Candy Cane Forest.” We request that you tuck your ideas away somewhere safe to be used for the 2021 Christmas Tree Fantasy.
Thanks again to all in helping to make the Christmas Tree Fantasy successful. As it has been said many times over, “We are all in this together, and together we will get through this stressful and challenging time.”
Marsha Delaney, Chairman
Christmas Tree Fantasy