The residences, land and business owners of the following School Districts, Blackfoot, Snake River, Firth, are being asked to fund the operation, maintenance or replacement of the Blackfoot swimming pool and other recreation projects in perpetuity through a RECREATION DISTRICT.
I was part of the design team in the early seventies for one of the options for a concept design for a Blackfoot swimming pool that would have been constructed of concrete and other durable construction material for the swimming pool
The City of Blackfoot had the choice in the different original concept design options by different design teams of selecting a very functional low maintenance design using mostly concrete or masonry construction of walls, a roof and a concrete tile lined swimming pool along with walls that were tiled to wainscot height other areas of the pool and a portion of building were to have a tile cover for aesthetics and durability and long life.
The City of Blackfoot chose the unconventional current building design with a geodesic dome and other construction methods which have been very high maintenance short life span and not very functional. Now the promoters of a RECREATION DISTRICT are expecting other taxing entities to pay for a bad choice by the City of Blackfoot administrations in the design and construction of the current pool.
The promoters of the Recreation District are asking for an increase in taxes based on $40 per $100,000.
The State Tax Commission taxable value for 2019 September values for the school districts are as follows.
Firth School District zone $235,548,267 an additional tax of $94,219.31 each year.
Snake River District Zone $422,436,096 for an additional tax of $ 168,974.44 each year.
Blackfoot School District Zone $886,974,987 for an additional tax of $354,789.99 each year.
For a total of $617,983.74 per year based on the current taxable value. As the taxable value increase and the Recreation District wants more funding for other projects then your taxes will increase.
We need to ask ourselves what other projects will the Recreation District want to fund in the future.
The other risk when a taxing district is created it most always, goes on in perpetuity which is the plan for the RECREATION DISTRICT.
For the above reasons you may want to VOTE NO on funding the RECREATION DISTRICT.
Neil Morgan
Blackfoot