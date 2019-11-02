There have recently been “mischaracterizations” of a conversation regarding the process for the creation of a recreation district and subsequent actions thereafter.
First, let me clarify the fact that considerable time and effort has been expended to ensure that compliance with all legal requirements and consideration of all pertinent factors have been aggressively pursued.
These include meetings with City of Blackfoot officials; discussions with school district representatives; communication with State and Federal contracts/grant officers; consultations with the engineering firm that performed an assessment of the Municipal Pool facility, and all of its electrical and mechanical systems, as well as the overall structural integrity of the facility.
These actions took place in advance of the consideration and pursuit by the committee of placing an initiative on the November 5th ballot. Additionally, meetings were held with Bingham County officials to ensure compliance with all legal and administrative requirements.
A conscious decision was made, that even though by state statute, a maximum levy of 6 mills per $100,000 of assessed property value was allowed, a more conservative 4 mill (or $40 per $100,000 of assessed property value, or $3.37 per month) was selected. (It should be noted that if the appraised value of a residence, after the application of the “home owners’ exemption” is less than $100,000, the levy will be proportional. For example: If your property valuation, after application of the “home owners’ exemption” is $50,000, then the levy would be $20 annually).
The levy amount was selected based on not only sensitivity to current tax assessment, but as a practical matter, it would take two years to accumulate enough revenue to upgrade and enhance the pool for its reopening (this two-year time frame is the same as that estimated under last year’s bond proposal).
To assume that no plan for the pool restoration existed is inaccurate. In fact, as noted earlier, consultation with the engineering firm occurred last summer to develop a priority list of projects necessary to meet all safety and code requirements.
However, the steps in the overall process were completed, as required by statute, and are listed as follows: 1. Obtain 20% of recreation district registered voters' signatures on a petition to place the request for creation of a recreation district on the ballot. The required number of signatures was just over 2,800. The total number obtained was just under 3,100. 2. It was determined that the committee would be required to pay for ballot/polling costs of $6,111 to be submitted with the validated signatures to the County Commissioners prior to their approval to place the proposal on the ballot.
This requirement was fulfilled and unanimously approved by the Commissioners
3. Finally, the ballot initiative is voted on by all registered voters within the proposed recreation district (including all registered voters in the Firth, Snake River, and Blackfoot School Districts) on November 5th.
Upon passage of the initiative, a board of directors, initially selected by the County Commissioners, and subsequently elected by the residents of the recreation district, is established.
At this point, the board assumes control and management responsibility for the district. They would then make decisions regarding the renovation of the pool utilizing the priority listing identified, in collaboration with the engineering firm, as previously referenced.
As one can see, this was NOT an easy or haphazard process. Preliminary assessment was thorough and milestones set and completed in sequence and as required by statute.
The final result of this significant effort is that the voters are allowed the opportunity and privilege to exercise their right to vote and determine the future of the recreation district, and subsequently, the pool.
Mike Virtue
Blackfoot