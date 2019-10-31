Please come out and vote Tuesday November 5th IN FAVOR OF THE RECREATION DISTRICT. Even if you live outside the city of Blackfoot. All the county areas of the school districts in Blackoot, Firth, Fort Hall and Snake River. We need your vote to get the pool open again. I thought there would never be a chance to open it again. This is our chance. I swam three times a week before the pool closed. And it was clean and very enjoyable. Many of us really miss the exercise we got from the pool. Not to mention the swimming lessons for our kids and grandkids. Do not worry about all the bad press the recreation district vote had been getting, it is just to muddy the water. PLEASE COME OUT AND VOTE TUESDAY, NOV. 5.
Nonie Wissert
Blackfoot