SHS prepares for Christmas seasonThe patients here at State Hospital South look forward to a wonderful Christmas and holiday season each year, which is largely made possible by the kind and very generous contributions from individuals and organizations from around the area.
It is once again time to prepare for the Christmas season and we would like to ask for your help in order to respond to the needs and wishes of the patients here at the hospital. Our patients range in age from young adults to the elderly. Some suggestions for gifts include: duffel bags, yoga mats, toiletry items that do not have alcohol in them and are travel size, gloves, ankle socks (ankle socks only please; no long or tube socks), hard-soled slippers, underwear, hats, coats, puzzles of all sizes, card games, stuffed animals and books such as coloring books and crossword puzzles. We are unable to accept used items and anything edible must be commercially packaged.
Often individuals admitted to our hospital have only a minimum of clothing to cover them upon transport to our facility.
Due to the kind and generous donations from the community we have established a Donation Station here at State Hospital South where patients can obtain slightly used clothing. Our Donation Station is especially in need of men’s and women’s coats and clothing in sizes L, XL, 2XL and 3XL. We can always use the items listed below, especially in the larger sizes:
Coats: jackets, windbreakers, flannel shirts
Sweatshirts: pullover or with zipper, but no strings Men’s Jeans and Sweat Pants: without a string
Underwear/Socks: for hygiene and infection control purposes, items must be new and in packages Please, only ankle socks, no knee socks or tube socks for the safety of our patients.
Unwrapped gifts may be brought to the Recreation Therapy Services office located at 700 East Alice Street in Blackfoot or mailed to:
