The mantra of pool committee
“No road traveled is without its bumps.”
This is becoming the mantra of the “Save the Pool” committee. After significant effort to acquire the mandated signatures (2,802) necessary to place the formation of a recreation district on the Nov. 5, 2019, ballot, the committee was notified that they would be required to provide a deposit to cover election costs for placing the issue on the ballot (i.e., ballot costs, polling staff, transportation costs, etc.).
These funds are required to be presented to the Bingham County Commissioners before Sept. 9, 2019.
The funds are refundable to the donors upon successful passage of the recreation district and upon first receipt of revenues by the district, which will occur in January of 2021.
Therefore, it now becomes the challenge of the committee to raise the $6,111 in the next four weeks. A non-profit account has been established at the Idaho Central Credit Union, 498 N. Meridian, Blackfoot.
If you would like to support this effort, please make your contributions to ICCU and provide your name and contact information so that when the issue is passed, your contribution can be refunded to you.
If you have questions, call Mike Virtue, “Save the Pool” committee member, at (208) 681-5298.
Mike Virtue
Blackfoot