I have been serving as Blackfoot’s mayor for just under 1 ½ years. The mayor has many responsibilities, but one of the main functions of the position is to ensure compliance with City and State codes. If you have not seen the City’s Code Manual, it is 3-4 inches thick and it takes a lot of time and effort to learn everything it contains. The mayor, by code, designates and appoints private citizens to various boards and commissions, and those appointments are voted upon and confirmed by City Council. These Board and Commission members are then responsible to interpret applicable codes and sometimes may vote to recommend changes to the Mayor and City Council, but most of the time will conduct business using the codes as written. One of these appointed citizen groups is the Planning and Zoning Commission.
During my time in office, City administration and the Planning and Zoning Commission have been working with the BCCLC/Bingham Academy Administrations (and for the last 3 months various School Board members) to discuss and reach compliance with Code requirements. As of right now, we are still working on that goal.
I am extremely discouraged and disappointed that these issues are now working into open letters, Facebook, a letter-to-the-editor and I have now received a letter from the Woodbury Corporation (owner of the Riverside Plaza). The terminology and some of the statements in this letter seem to have been supplied by someone who does not seem to care to understand the issues that are being worked between the BCCLC/Bingham Academy and City of Blackfoot. It bothers me greatly that these tactics seem to be to make this an emotional issue instead of talking as adults to reach reasonable conclusion. The City is not concerned with any other issue which may be facing BCCLC/Bingham Academy; we are solely concerned with compliance with Code requirements and safety of students and other personnel at the schools.
The City will not litigate its concerns in the media. That is why I am choosing not to be specific in this write-up about the recent events. The Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct its process with BCCLC/Bingham Academy and will make its recommendation to City Council. The City will continue to work with BCCLC/Bingham Academy leadership to work on their code compliance, anticipating that everything will be ready for the re-scheduled Planning and Zoning meeting on June 25, 2019.
Marc Carroll
Mayor, City of Blackfoot