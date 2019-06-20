Request to return stolen wallet
I believe there is good in the world, so I am humbly asking the lady who took my wallet out of the shopping cart last Tuesday around noon from the Blackfoot Dollar Store to return it. Keep the cash, just give me everything else back. There are receipts and important things I need, not to mention the Tommy Vaughn’s gift card my daughter bought with her hard-earned money to DONATE to Relay for Life. Even though the police have pictures of you and a video of you taking it, you are safe from them as they don’t know who you are and cannot disseminate the pictures as “they don’t want to invade your privacy.” Please please find it in your heart to return the wallet to me.
Thank you.
Sara Grimmett-Mathie
Blackfoot