Zonta efforts are
recognizedZonta Club of Blackfoot would like to recognize our hero Jean Esplin who received the Amelia Earhart Award.
One hundred years ago in August, women passed the 19th Amendment to the Constitution giving us the right to vote. She was instrumental in getting “the yellow rose” in supporting and recognizing women who contribute and make our community better for everyone.
Women’s Equality and Equity Day by Zonta International wants us to be vigilant that we do not go backwards and continue to insist on equal pay for equal work. Together, we empower women. Our strategy is to end violence against women by ending child marriage. In Idaho the age for girls is 17 with parental consent which is an improvement — it was 14.
We have been actively involved in stopping sex trafficking along with other agencies to raise awareness of kids getting caught up through the internet.
Our newest project with UNICEF is a model for 10 health facilities in Peru — protecting indigenous adolescent girls for comprehensive life skills training to help protect them from violence.
We fund raise for scholarships for non-traditional women. Our quilt made and donated by Connie Tabor helped raise money for this. Without the fair, we will need to expand our ideas for fundraising.
If you are interested in joining us, our next meeting will be at Tommy Vaughn’s Sept. 3 at 11:30 a.m. on the outdoor patio. If you want to contribute, we will post a site or contact Zonta Club of Blackfoot on Facebook or go to www.zonta.org/donate.
Natalie Steffler, President
Blackfoot