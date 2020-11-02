An answer to ballot questionDear Bingham County Voters,
On Friday, October 30, 2020, a letter to the editor was printed from Kirk Thurman expressing his concern that he had received an Idaho ballot addressed to his Wyoming address and asking how an out-of-state resident can vote in Idaho. Well, they can’t. Mr. Thurman is still listed as a registered voter in our county and in October he had sent in an Absentee Ballot Application requesting an absentee ballot for the General Election be sent to an address in Wyoming.
I called Mr. Thurman to discuss his letter to the editor and let him know that he had requested the ballot through this form. There was no indication on the form that he had moved or was requesting his registration be cancelled. Voters who are temporarily out of the county but still have their residence in Bingham County have a right to request the ballot be sent to the address where they are temporarily. This is the request form Mr. Thurman sent to the elections office.
Mr. Thurman indicated that he thought since he sold his home his registration would automatically be cancelled. Our voter program is not interfaced with any type of real estate transaction program to have that occur. At no time during the past four years has Mr. Thurman contacted the elections office to let us know he had moved. In Idaho, if a voter hasn’t voted in four years then their registration can be cancelled.
To potential voters in the State of Idaho. If you want to register in the State of Idaho you must be a U.S. citizen, have resided in Idaho and in the county for thirty days prior to the election and be at least 18 years old. If you are a first-time voter in Idaho, a copy of a current and valid photo identification and a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or government document that shows your name and address must also be shown to process the registration.
For more information on registering and voting, go to www.idahovotes.gov or call the Bingham County Elections Office at (208) 782-3164.
Pamela Eckhardt
Bingham County Clerk
Chief Elections Officer