In the Wednesday, May 27th, Bingham News Chronicle, was a letter from my friend, Ronald P. Reese, regarding an application for a Planned Unit Development which will be discussed at the next City Planning and Zoning meeting on June 23. Like I said, Ron Reese is my friend, a close enough friend that he has shared with me that the “P” in his name stands for “Perfect” and that isn’t something he shares with everyone.
Ron’s (Mr. Reese’s) letter was a good letter. He has done excellent research but there was something he said that wasn’t quite correct. I would like to talk with my friend Ron about it, but I cannot. The rules say that as a member of the planning and zoning commission, if I discuss any upcoming agenda item with the involved parties or their associates, I must disclose it in the meeting and then I should refrain from both the discussion and vote on the item. Ron did call me last week but when he broached the subject of the PUD, I immediately informed him that I could not discuss it.
One thing which was misstated in the letter was the sentence “the Planning and Zoning commission decided that the section of the city where this parcel is located should have a new classification or new zone to reflect how the area is currently being used.” The new classification of R1-R, Residential Ranchettes has nothing to do with the southwest section of Blackfoot, other than there were a number of properties in that area that would meet the requirements of the new code. City code, as it read before the new R1-R zone was adopted, did not allow having any farm animals within the city limits. The new R1-R zone allows property owners, who have at least one-acre parcel, to apply for an R1-1 classification so they can keep farm animals on their property. This applies to all sections of town, not just the southwest area.
The R1-R classification also does not apply to every piece of property in any area. People must apply to have their classification changed to R1-R. The only properties in the southwest area that have the R1-R classification are the ones where the property owner made application for the change. Therefore, one property may be zoned R1-R and his neighbors may still be zoned just R1 residential, or single-family housing. There is an application for R1-R zoning, located within a half-mile of the courthouse, which will be considered at the June 23rd meeting. If approved, it will not change the zoning of his neighbors. Also, the property which is being questioned by Ron has another subdivision right across the road.
Property owners have property rights. As long as their parcel of land meets the requirements of city code and the comprehensive plan adopted by the City, and does not endanger the public safety, health and welfare of the City, owners can use their property as they feel is appropriate. If an applicant has met all the requirements published by the city, and then the planning and zoning commission or city council does not approve his application, this can be considered a “taking” of the property and the city can be forced to buy the property. Also, as a commissioner on planning and zoning, I have no right to vote for or against a matter because I like it or don’t like it. My “likes” should have nothing to do with my vote. My responsibility is to ensure all city code has been met and there are no public health safety and welfare issues that have not been resolved.
There is a PUD application, being questioned by Ron Reese, which will be considered at the next planning and zoning meeting. I don’t know how I will vote on this PUD application. First, the application is not complete. I need to see a complete application. I have not heard the discussion by the public for or against the application. There will be a public hearing on it at the June 23rd meeting where public input will be received. Only after these things can I decide whether this application should be approved.
Ron Ramirez
Blackfoot