A vote for Travis Oler means you will get a common sense Idaho House Representative for the District 31B seat. As a U.S. Army veteran, Travis understands his service was to fight for our freedoms; thus he believes and continues to fight to keep Idaho's Constitutional 17th Amendment in place for the people's right (us) to vote in our U.S. Senators, not abdicate that right to one legislative body to make the decision for us.
Mr. Oler's background and experiences touch many areas of just about every Bingham County citizen. He understands what it means to have a family, interacting and involvement living in small rural towns, owning/ running a small business, the ins/outs of operating a farm, what it means to support allowing the Bingham County commissioners proper state funding to provide the requested/needed services that sustain our county cities and rural areas. He has ideas that garner bipartisan support.
I believe in educating every child if we are to sustain our state's economy with an updated workforce. Educational funding requires more compensation for teachers to keep and draw them in, especially our small rural areas, updated buildings and technology. Based on my own experiences as a school board chairman and member, there is a need for local school board control based on each individual district's needs. Travis supports education, appropriately funding teachers' salaries to keep them, local school board control to determine supplemental levy amounts even if that means putting a levy to a vote more than once based on community education on needs and their feedback. He will fight against HB393 and HB347 which take away that local control.
Vote Travis Oler on Nov. 3, a common sense representative for us.
IC Barrett
Aberdeen