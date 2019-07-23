Response to charter school opinion
In Sunday’s Bingham County Chronicle, the Editor, John Miller, wrote an opinion regarding the charter school battle. As I understand it, (Blackfoot) Planning and Zoning is requiring Bingham Academy, one of the many charter schools in this area, a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) in order to operate this coming school year.
First, in full disclosure, John and I are friends; we worked closely together previously. Also, I am friends with Mark Fisk and Fred Ball, having taught for a semester at Bingham Academy. I have also had many close interactions with Mayor Marc Carroll and those in the city and county leadership. I believe I can include them all as friends.
To me, this issue has to do with the fairness of government regulation. I will be the first to admit that local governments, duly elected and appointed, have the right to create regulations that are needful. I have nothing against the CUP. (Well, actually I do, but in a broader context that is irrelevant to this discussion.) However, individuals and businesses are not required to comply with government mandates just because they say so. All law and regulation must be equally created and applied.
From my perspective, Bingham Academy has a point. Why should they be required to complete a CUP, even if it takes only 15 minutes, if other schools do not? Just because the (city) says they must is not adequate.
Now I will freely admit, I do not know the existing local requirements applied to all schools. So I may be wrong. But clearly, Bingham Academy Leadership has studied the details. If they are right, this is a principle of freedom versus discrimination. This is a legitimate purpose to go to court. If they are shown to be wrong, that existing county ordinance is fair across the board, then they may end up with a black eye or worse. But this issue lies at the heart of the foundations of our liberty.
All in all, my friends, be wise and fair in your positions of responsibility. City and county government is our closest level of government and it affects us individually the most.
Aaron Mackley
Blackfoot