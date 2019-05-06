Place temporary hold on
subdivisions
I invite my Riverside Community friends and neighbors to join us Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Courtroom #1 at 7:00 to discuss with the County Planning & Zoning Commission the implications of a proposed 30 lot subdivision just south of Highway 39 on the east side of Clark Road (aka 600 West).
Scott Briscoe is asking for approval of a new subdivision of 30 lots on a 30 acre parcel, each home on a one acre lot, each with individual well, septic tank and drain field. We need to discuss with the P&Z Commission, not about stopping development (we have some very nice ones with great neighbors), but about being smart in approving our subdivisions without compromising water quality both for the subdivision and surrounding domestic wells. The most important question here is what density of individual septic systems can we have before the water I flush down my toilet this week becomes my neighbor’s and their children’s drinking water next week, eventually resulting in bacterial contamination that makes us all sick.
I believe we need to ask the County Planning and Zoning Commission to place a temporary hold on Riverside Community subdivisions until an intelligent overall subdivision plan can be developed so that we all can continue to drink our clean, cool, good tasting well water without fear of bacterial contamination.
Jim Mathias
Blackfoot