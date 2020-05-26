PUD — Could this happen in Blackfoot?
An elderly lady passed away and left one of her daughters in charge of the estate. This daughter lived in another state, but wanted to bring closure to the estate. She contacted an engineering firm and had them design two different proposals for a city subdivision for the property. She was desirous to get all of the value possible for the estate to be divided with family.
The parcel of ground was on the market for many years and it did not sell. Contractors indicated that the parcel was too small to make it profitable to build a housing division that would meet City Code. The asking price of the parcel was that it was ready to be developed into a housing development.
After months of discussion and town meetings the Planning and Zoning Commission decided that the section of the city where this parcel is located should have a new classification or new zone to reflect how the area as currently being used.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended that it be given the name of Residential Ranchette, (R1-R). The members of that area were excited about the new classification or new zone.
Residential Ranchette (R1-R): The purpose of establishing the Residential Ranchette Zone is to promote and maintain a single-family residential neighborhood that protects animal rights as part of allowed uses. The purpose is to preserve areas of land where small acreage including domestic farm animals may be kept within city limits and the impact area.
This proposed zone change was approved by the city Planning and Zoning Commission on February 26, 2019 and then sent to the City Council for their approval.
City Council Meeting March 5, 2019
A city councilman motioned to approve the Planning and Zoning Board’s findings, facts and conclusions and waive all required readings. It was seconded by another councilman. Roll call was taken and all were in favor, motion carried.
A councilman motioned to approve Ordinance No. 2178 and waive all required readings. Another Councilman seconded; roll call was taken and all were in favor, motioned carried.
ORDINANCE NO. 2178
An Ordinance of the City of Blackfoot, Idaho, Adding Section7(H) to Chappter4, Title 11, Regarding the adoption of a R1-R Zone, amending section 5 of chapter 4, Title11, regarding the definition of residence use districts, and providing for the effective date of said change.
Be it ordained by the Mayor and the City Council of the City of Blackfoot, Idaho as follows:
SECTION 1: That Chapter 4, Section 7(H) of Title 11 be added as follows:
R1-R district regulations:
1. Homes for the mentally and physically handicapped, as provided in Idaho Code section 67-6531, shall be permitted.
2. Not once was this language ever mentioned during the entire process, including being passed by the Planning and Zoning Commission. The entire process of the R1-R Zone change lasted several months. This included public testimonies and comments by the residents without any opposition.
My question is why would this section be added to the R1-R Zone that is listed above?
It appears to me that a home or homes could be built if they are built to Current City Code. However, I do not believe that it would be a good fit for the new R1-R Zone unless they want farm animals.
Now the interesting thing to me is that property that did not sell for many years now sold in July 2019. Someone came up with the idea that (16) Sixteen PUD – Planned Unit Development homes could be built in that area of less than three acres.
Remember that this is the area that was Zoned Residential Ranchette to promote and maintain a single family residential neighborhood that protects animal rights.
Additionally, it was never discussed to allow a PUD — Planned Unit Development in the newly approved R1-R Zone. The R1-R Zone included lot size, setbacks, types and numbers of animals and several other items, but not once about allowing a dense population of homes to be shoe horned in to a parcel set aside for the protection of open spaces.
My recommendation to the Planning and Zoning Commission to protect the rights of the citizens of Blackfoot who live in the R1-R Zone and stop the planned 16 home PUD that is wanting to build on that property.
Ronald P. Reese
Blackfoot