Concerns over Camas St. project
Dear Friends and neighbors,
Sixteen (16) housing units for the disabled and elderly are about to be built on less than three acres off Camas Street. Only five (5) feet are required on the side yards with thirty (30) feet in front and twenty (20) feet in back. This (PUD/Planned Unit Development) does not have to meet city codes.
This project will lower our property values considerably. Why have a ranchette designation for acreage and animals then place this concentrated high density unit in the middle of it?
In the words of Abraham Lincoln, government should be of the people, by the people and for the people. There has been no people involvement in this matter. We are asking that the meeting scheduled to be held via zoom on May 26 be deferred for the following reasons:
One (1) many people will be out of town due to the holiday.
Two (2) we prefer personal contact with Planning and Zoning members on a matter of this importance. This will allow people to express their wants, needs and opinions in person. People deserve that right and that privilege.
Paula Parks
Blackfoot