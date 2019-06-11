Your recent article about the $657,281 presented to Bingham County residents by the representatives of Bingham Memorial Hospital made this money appear as a gift. I believe this relationship should be revisited for this "gift" borders more on being a scam. This money was taken from the citizens of our area, through the hospital, and given to the politicians. This money would be better served to lower hospital costs.
The hospital board should be more proactive in curbing hospital costs by reining in the "empire building tendency" of the past and current hospital administration. For example: A facility was not needed near the Blackfoot Medical Clinic. Was this to try and force it out of business so the hospital could have a monopoly on health care in Blackfoot? Why is the hospital establishing satellite facilities in surrounding communities? Do they lack in good health care? Does the hospital need to contribute over $2 million in community benefits each year? And what responsible organization would ever take upon itself the liability of an old, monstrous water tank? Is this a "sound capital investment?"
I believe both the County Commissioners and the Hospital Board need to revisit the reason for a hospital and where its priorities are. Our citizens need good, affordable health care, not a devious way of extracting money from patients and using the funds to make the politicians and administrators look good. We all must remember only people create wealth, therefore, when organizations take our wealth, by whatever means, they are making us poorer and have more control over our lives.
This was not a hospital present. It was just returning the money to the patients.
Marvin L. Orr
Moreland