Support Young for re-electionWe the undersigned support the RE-ELECTION OF Julianne Young as our legislator for House Seat 31B.
Julianne Young has been extremely effective in the legislative 2020 regular and special sessions.
As a freshman Legislative Representative, Young has been very effective in working with the other legislators on those issues that were important to the citizens of the State of Idaho, including her Liability Immunity Bill which was the focus of Idaho’s special legislative session. Her performance under difficult circumstances during this special session garnered respect and support from all across the state.
Some of us have spoken with Julianne about the importance of the health of the Eastern Snake River Plain Aquifer and the water of the Snake River. Julianne has met with various canal company board members in addition to some of the local Ground Water managers and board members. We have been pleased with Julianne’s support on these issues.
Julianne was kind enough to call some of us during the 2020 legislative session to get our opinion on some of the bills that were before the House. These calls were proof to us that Julianne respects the opinions of the citizens.
Votes, like the vote on the Right to Repair Bill, are being severely misrepresented. This was NOT a vote against farmers. It had significant problems and not even one of the Committee Members made a motion to send this bill to the House floor for a vote, including the original sponsor of the Bill. Representative Young has worked hard for our Ag Community and has a great track record.
We fully support the RE-ELECTION of Julianne Young to serve the citizens of Bingham County as our legislator.
Neil Morgan
Ron Murdock
Brian Christensen
Bill Stevenson
Jordon Johns
Think carefully about 31B raceWe are writing to encourage Bingham County voters to carefully think about what’s going on with the election for Legislative Seat 31B. One candidate refuses to even acknowledge his party affiliation, does nothing but belittle the other candidate, and uses exaggerations and half-truths about what the other candidate has done or believes. His primary qualification seems to be that he was a Veteran. In our lives, the many veterans we have known would not have used their military service as the main qualifier for public office, When he is asked what he intends to do if elected, he speaks in broad, general, “feel good” terms: Cut taxes, represent the little guy, bring in business, etc., etc. He has shown no integrity with regard to this campaign.
Julianne Young is a great example of a person of integrity, intelligence, and strength. She is an extremely hard worker, and is willing to spend whatever time is required to research a subject. She does not approach a vote without understanding all the ramifications of its passage. She truly has the courage to stand up for what she believes is right, even though she may stand alone, and she has accomplished much in her first term as our Representative.
Her affiliation with the Freedom First Society is a PLUS. It is not a cult nor any kind of wacko organization: It is a group of concerned Patriots, who study and endorse the United States Constitution. Julianne is the true Conservative voice that many of us want in the Idaho Legislature! She is always willing to tell you what she is doing, and does not attempt to hide who she is, or what she believes.
Our clear choice in this race is between honesty and deception.
Bill and Bonnie Egbert
Oler’s accusation unnecessaryI’ve read and heard a fair amount about the 2 campaigning for our votes to represent us. I have seen a lot of Travis Oler’s accusations against Jullianne Young. He calls her a liar. I know of no lies told by Mrs. Young. This accusation is unnecessary. He is more concerned about how bad she is than what he supposedly will do for us. That does not recommend him to me. I will be voting for Mrs. young. She stopped the teaching of sex to our young kids in school.
Nolan Bowen
Thoughts on Julianne YoungI wanted to share my thoughts on Representative Julianne Young and her run for re-election.
Julianne is very thoughtful and considerate and was very kind to Travis Oler in the debate. Travis did not return the favor in kind. He made a lot of rude quick draw assumptions about how she handles issues, like she just thinks about things and doesn’t consult with others that are or would be affected by the issues at hand, and she kindly responded that she had in fact spent many hours on the phone with farmers in the county to better understand the issues they were concerned about and listen to what they had to say.
She isn’t a quick draw pistol happy person on decision making and judging issues. She has a steady hand that is careful in evaluating cause and effect and doing what is right. Bingham County needs to keep this steady hand in office to help keep Bingham County growing, we already know Travis likes to jump to conclusions quickly and lash out those ideas which is dangerous and not a wise thing to do when so much is on the line.
Travis Oler is hiding his true political party identity, you don’t and won’t see DEMOCRAT in any of his literature. That is in my opinion as good as lying to the good citizens on Bingham County. He assumes by being a Vet, that single handedly qualified to be a politician.
Thank you for your service and honesty Julianne Young!
Tristan Lilya
Young gets strong supportJulianne Young gets my strong support as well as my vote in her quest for re-election. The voice of her opposition Travis Oler comes across as a condescending typical Democrat that believes that government needs to come in and save the people. His regurgitation of “right to repair” may be well intentioned but the ramifications of forcing the behaviors of manufacturers is at best, misguided and at worst un-American. I do not like manufacturing companies limiting their products repairability and I do not like manufacturers intentionally causing their products to have a limited life.
As a free thinking individual I do not support those companies and that is my prerogative. Travis Oler would do well to recognize the freedom of both the purchaser as well as the manufacturer and allow free market to do as it will. My hope and expectation is that Julianne Young will continue her conservative approach in allowing the freedom of true enterprise and keep government in check.
Flint L.Christensen
Shelley Business Owner
Who’s in the gutter?Dear Mr. Oler,
Mud-slinging and rumor-spreading will NEVER make our county a better place. You publicly accuse Julianne Young of being unable to “get out of the gutter.” Well, if you want to make the world a better place take a look at yourself and make the change.
Calling Julianne a “passive aggressive” “wacky” “conspiracy theorist” and “liar” who “cannot be trusted,” spreads “vile gossip,” ‘“filth,” and “tricks” who “goes to Boise to represent the Idaho Freedom Foundation” is a fine example of having no better factual argument than to hatefully discredit someone’s character by misrepresenting their record. Those are direct quotes from your Facebook, not to mention your website, editorials, public statements, or the fake website you made to misdirect voters from Julianne’s real website.
Julianne Young is my mom. As one who is personally affected by your lack of civility, I could hate you for your actions. But our county will never be better for haters. You are apparently blind to Julianne’s integrity, conservative record, incredible service, and commitment to freedom (and you serve as the Democratic Party Chair — someone has to, I guess ...), but I honestly believe you are a good man. I sincerely wish you would give me more reasons to believe that.
To all of us — can we talk about issues in a way that shows love and respect? Can we stop the mud fight? Can we defend the integrity and character of our neighbors even if we disagree?
A wise man once said: “The world in which we live would benefit greatly if men and women everywhere would exercise the pure love of Christ, which is kind, meek, and lowly ... It has no place for bigotry, hatred, or violence.”
Caleb Young