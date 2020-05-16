On my own time and at my own expense, I have traveled across the country in conservative and family-focused efforts. I’ve coordinated with world leaders, including the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, in the fight to end human and child trafficking and pornographic exploitation. I’ve personally lobbied the US Congress on these issues. I’ve participated in events where I heard and/or connected with many conservative leaders, including Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Glenn Beck, Ben Shapiro, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Sen. Tom Cruz, and even President Donald J. Trump.
In all my time spent connecting national leaders who are conservatively based, family focused, and incredibly intelligent, I‘ve never met anyone who combines all these qualities as well as Julianne Young. We’ve worked together on many bills she has sponsored. She’s active and intentional in concentrating on what is most important. Julianne keeps her promises.
Let’s look at her record. A little background: In 2018, unbeknownst to many Idahoans, a national law firm of transgender advocates, Lambda Legal, quietly sued the state of Idaho with the goal of normalizing transgenderism. They convinced a judge that Idaho could not prohibit anyone from changing the biological sex recorded on their birth certificate. This activist judge ruled that anybody in Idaho could change the sex listed on their birth certificate. Idaho has since issued new certificates to many citizens, including children and teens. This decision essentially won every battle for the transgender movement: if a person could change the biological sex recorded on their birth certificate, they could legally use any bathroom, play on any sports team, go on any gender-separated church or school activities, etc. If anyone tried to stop them, they would face gender discrimination lawsuits.
As the media often does, they remained silent on this big news story that would have outraged Idaho’s population. But Julianne noticed. She took immediate action. With the legal expertise of the Alliance Defending Freedom (a renowned firm of conservative attorneys who focus on expanding family values and religious freedom) and others, she sponsored HB 509, the Vital Statistics bill. Because the bill contradicted a standing court decision, it meant that Idaho would face another expensive lawsuit after the bill was signed into law. The legislation had to be air-tight to hold up in court, and Julianne made sure it was. Julianne keeps her promises.
The bill passed and went to Governor Little’s desk. The governor was pressured by special interest groups to veto the bill because Idaho would spend much time and money in court defending it if he signed it into law, but, even with budgets being tightened due to COVID-19, he signed the bill because he believed it was important and strong enough to hold in court. I believe this demonstrates the Governor’s immense faith in Julianne’s focus on the things that matter most. Julianne keeps her promises.
Julianne promised she would make schools safer for kids. She sponsored HB 522, which allowed schools to remove the pornographic content that exists in state-sponsored online library databases. That’s right, your elementary school kids had access to pornographic content at school, content that filters couldn’t detect, and Julianne did something about it. She also voted against counterfeit property tax relief bills that would have actually increased property tax on farmers and small business owners without decreasing it on homeowners. Every vote she has cast matches her promises and principles. Julianne keeps her promises.
Because of my personal lobbying experience, I can easily point out which ones are swayed by special interest groups. They don’t pay attention to people like me and you. Julianne is NOT that way. I’ve personally seen special interest groups try to drag her from her principles, and she stood firm against them, remembering her Constitutional oath and promises to her constituents. I vouch that she will listen to your needs—a very rare trait among legislators. Julianne Young keeps her promises!
I’m astounded that anyone would want to run against Julianne. She bravely stands on conservative principles, is fiercely intelligent, and she has kept every promise she’s made to her constituents. She keeps herself morally straight against great opposition. Julianne actually serves those she represents.
I wish I lived in District 31, just so I could proudly give Julianne Young my vote.
Andrew Russell
Idaho Falls
---
Open Letter to Donavan Harrington:
Dear Mr. Harrington,
I am sincerely hoping that you can help me understand a few things about your most recent campaign mailer, in which you do a “comparison” between yourself and your opponent, Julianne Young. In that ad you claim that you “Always put Idaho families first and fight to stop the unnecessary burden of government.” Please, tell me, was this the same mantra you had when you supported, as County Commissioner, (despite intense and lasting opposition) a massive expansion of planning and zoning regulations on Bingham County families? Was this your mantra when you adamantly opposed limiting these regulations, choosing instead to support a massive government power grab that cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars?
You also assert that you are “Committed to listening to the concerns of [your] constituents.” Minimizing and discounting the concerns of Bingham County families for over a year to push for a burdensome and overbearing P&Z ordinance doesn’t seem like listening to me. When testimony after testimony boiled down to “Throw it out” or “Rewrite it” you blatantly defied your constituents. Even when specific recommendations were made, many of those recommendations were either mocked or rejected – that doesn’t seem like listening.
I have tried to work with you as a commissioner, Mr. Harrington, and found you to be an arrogant bully more interested in falling into line with self-important liberal agendas than in thinking for yourself or listening to your constituents. I have also worked with you, albeit in a much more limited capacity, in the private sector and found you to be thoughtful, patient, forgiving and a truly caring and upright man. I’d like to believe that I can trust you to limit government and listen to my concerns when in a position of power and authority. My personal experience while working with you as a County Commissioner, however, makes me wonder greatly at your ability to handle power without being corrupted by its influence.
And so I ask you, Mr. Harrington, as someone who, in the private sector, would very much like to be your friend, and who, in the public sector, has great concerns about the inconsistencies I’ve seen ... How do I reconcile the two Donavan Harringtons I have known and have confidence that you will not revert to the County Commissioner version of yesteryear? Based on this latest ad, in which you distorted truths to fit your agenda, I have serious concerns.
Heather Goodworth
Shelley