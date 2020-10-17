Oler cannot be trustedIn today’s political arena many are using smear tactics in an attempt to discredit and falsify the facts in order to win the race. Travis Oler (Democrat) is no exception. He spends a lot of time distorting the truth, taking statements out of context and making accusations that are simply not true about his opponent Julianne Young (Republican).
Even when Rep. Young calls him out on it and corrects the misrepresentation, he still persists in publishing and repeating the slanderous propaganda again and again.
This behavior is very unbecoming of someone who wants to represent our county. His actions reveal his character and in my observation, he cannot be trusted. He has repeatedly distorted Representative Young’s superb voting record. For example, the Right to Repair Bill had so many problems with it that no one in the committee even tried to send it to the House floor for a vote. Yet, Oler keeps trying to pretend that this was a vote against farmers.
Oler keeps making a big deal out of Parrish Miller, but he is an independent graphic designer and his opinions are his own and does not reflect Rep. Young’s platform at all.
Oler is the Democratic party leader for Bingham County. If party is not important to him, as he claims, why is he acting in this capacity as the Democratic party chairman?
Rep. Young in one term has become highly respected for her research and work ethic. I have come to totally trust her and know that she will always defend my rights and her priority is to look out for the best interests of the people of Bingham County.
Terri Hall
Blackfoot
Supporting Travis OlerWe are supporting Travis Oler for Bingham County Legislative District 31 Seat B. Travis is an Army Veteran and a farmer, who is extremely qualified to help Bingham County. Travis’s policies and demeanor will go a long way in the reunification of the political parties of Bingham County that have felt a divide under Julianne Young. We were raised on potato farms and understand that it is the life blood of the county and Travis has the farmers’ best interest as his number one priority by pushing for their right to repair.
As a fellow veteran I have an understanding of the sacrifices made by Travis and others to ensure our freedoms and prosperity in this great nation. These are just a few of the reasons that we are supporting Travis Oler for the state legislature seat.
Larry and Kathy Petersen
Pingree
Conservatives for OlerWe are delighted to support Travis Oler to represent Bingham County in the Idaho House of Representatives Dist. 31 Seat B. The dysfunction of the last legislative session caused by Oler’s opponent, Julianne Young, and her fellow far right House members bent on a so-called “family first” agenda (which didn’t help Idaho families) must not be repeated.
As conservatives we resent the hyper-polarization of the Republican Party which is playing out in the Idaho legislature. The extreme right wing takes a black and white stance that flies in the face of good sense. The vaping bill, which makes vaping products less available to young people, and the Idaho Patient Act, which limits attorney’s fees in collecting medical debt, are two bills that received a no vote from Young and other far right members of the legislature. We think if you examined the bills you would feel as we do that they will indeed protect Idaho families.
Travis Oler is a veteran, a farmer, and runs an internet marketing business which helps other small businesses be successful. Oler stands for well-informed property tax strategies based on frugal state finances, solidly backed education funding, and clear headed leadership, informed by liaisons with local officials, experts in business and education, water users, and others to evaluate each bill presented before the legislature. Oler will listen to local constituents and not bow to the agenda-driven, fear-based movement that threatens to gridlock the legislature.
Please join us in supporting Travis Oler, for good-sense, problem-solving leadership.
Mark and Wendy Pratt
Blackfoot