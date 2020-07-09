This letter is addressed to the members of the Eastern Idaho State Fair board, the Bingham County Commissioners, and the Blackfoot city representatives.
“What are you thinking?” In my opinion and the opinion of many others I’ve spoken with “You are not.”
I love the fair and attend every year. Not this year because of the coronavirus.
It’s hard to imagine you would want to bring thousands of people each day into our wonderful town of Blackfoot, and our outlying communities by bringing and spreading the COVID-19 to Bingham County.
Every fair, rodeo and large gathering have been canceled because of a chance of spreading the virus.
The largest rodeo in Cheyenne, Wyo., fair, the Ogden, Utah, rodeo, Salt Lake City rodeo, and other areas and events in the state of Idaho don’t feel it safe and wise. If all of them are smart enough to cancel, why not the EISF?
Is it because of greed and money? Would it be worth it if one person were affected and died because of it?
I realize the grocery stores, restaurants, fast foods, and other businesses make a gain on all the people who patronize them. I do feel sorry for them who don’t make a gain but is it really worth it?
Those who don’t want the chance of more exposure to the virus will have to shop out of town for a couple of weeks until the fair, vendors and carnival are gone.
Please, please reconsider all of these options for the sake of our community and cancel the fair.
Our hospital and emergency care facilities won’t be able to handle all the illness from the COVID-19 after the fair is over.
Here’s hoping our Mayor Carroll makes the right choices for our city and outlying areas.
DeAnn Gibson
Blackfoot
---
I have been acquainted with Mayor Marc Carroll for over 35 years as a result of our associations at the INL. We are friends, but we do not have any social interactions other than what I have stated.
Marc doesn’t make hasty decisions, nor are his decisions biased or politically motivated. They are very well thought out, cautious, and consideration is given to all groups and individuals involved.
Leadership is extremely difficult when facing political interests, and popular opinions. Marc is taking the unpopular stand, but is exerting the oath he took to serve and protect the citizens of Blackfoot. I support Marc, and you should do the same if you want to protect the citizens of Blackfoot.
Robert L. Mihm
Mackay
---
I am writing to say how proud I am to be living in Blackfoot with heroes having little concern for oneself, protecting and helping us 24 hours per day. We are so lucky to have the police, sheriff, firefighters, and all who go out every day in any kind of condition to help keep us safe.
Just remember when your life or families’ lives are in danger who’s the first number you call for help! Thank you, thank you.
I hope that this Fourth of July and every day many will really listen to the words of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless The USA” and stand up proud to be an American ... instead of hanging your head in shame as these groups are trying to make you do.
S. Randall
Blackfoot