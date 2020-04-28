These are trying times with the COVID-19 pandemic and a lot of mixed messages coming from many angles. Some information is intuitive simply by observing. Clearly, every state has its own pattern of disease and having so much of the news focused on New York and the terrible results there our subconscious minds see the same being capable of happening here in Blackfoot.
Clearly, it hasn’t happened. Likely, the imposed social distancing has been of some benefit but not being able to measure the true incidence of spread in our state we cannot truthfully say. We are told it will be at least another month before we “might” have these capabilities. In the meantime we are seeing the collateral damage to the general health of our populous as fear of needing hospital medical attention or coming into close proximity to other “patients” will increase your individual risk.
Thus far Bingham Memorial has had no COVID-19 positive admissions. The extraordinary precautions being taken at the hospital and medical office building make them even safer than before the pandemic. Missing appointments or delaying coming to the hospital out of this fear is unfounded. Time of presentation is very important when illness occurs. In my specialty even minutes can make a difference in survival.
Pay attention to your general health. It’s as safe now and in my opinion safer visiting your doctor or our hospital than it was before the pandemic. Keep your health safe. Show up for your appointments.
Shields Stutts, M.D.
Blackfoot
---
I have known Donavan Harrington most of my life. He is a good man who has been around the block. From small business owner to county commissioner, he has a great working knowledge of big budgets. Donavan truly understands that county services need to be provided, but not at the expense of land owners. His experience as commissioner will make him a better representative for Bingham County.
When you vote for Donavan you get his whole very accomplished family, from ag to insurance to school board member. He has spent a great deal of his life working as a volunteer with hundreds and probably thousands of Bingham County kids.
Our economy is taking a hit at the local, state, and national level. We are going to need leaders who are not afraid to take on the big issues that are complex, and frankly not fun to address. Budgets are the only real job our legislature is mandated to do. We need someone who can get to work on fixing Idaho’s infrastructure, schools, promoting agriculture, and strengthening our economy.
His opponent Rep. Julianne Young seems to only be about social issues that don’t drive our economy. In fact, her pet projects have done nothing but frivolously spend hard-earned taxpayer dollars on bills she knew would be legally challenged. We don’t need social justice warriors. We need innovative hard workers, who put Idaho’s real needs first. For Idaho to come out ahead during and after this economic recession, Donavan Harrington is clearly the best choice for Bingham County.
Bill Martin
Blackfoot