Julianne Young deserves voteSunday the Bingham News Chronicle published their Letters Policy beside candidate Oler’s Guest Opinion. His article used name-calling and was very uncivil in its tone, repeatedly calling Representative Young a liar, based on Mr. Oler’s misunderstanding of facts. He charged her with being delusional and running about spreading global conspiracy gossip. His article clearly violates your letters policy.
A well-financed organized effort has been underway for decades to diminish our sovereignty and increase the power of global government and form agreements that weaken the independence and freedom protected by our constitution. Does not that organized effort define a global conspiracy? One crisis and another are manipulated by governmental and nongovernmental agencies to consolidate power and increase the influence of government in our lives. Representative Young is a student of that history. We cannot afford to be ostriches with our heads in the sand while our constitution and Bill of Rights become meaningless papers.
The Right to Repair bill at the last session was recognized as flawed, even by its sponsors, and was not ready to be law. Representative Young is sensitive to the needs of both farmers rights to repair their tractors and machinery and the need to protect patent rights and technology trade secrets. Farm equipment makers need to team up and find ways to assist farmers to do repairs in ways that are mutually beneficial. Legislation should facilitate that. The Right to Repair bill was tabled to return to the next session more workable for both sides.
Representative Young is recognized by her colleagues in Boise to be sensitive, studied, honest, hardworking, and competent. She sponsored HB6, the key bill related to COVID-19 liability, becoming law from the recent divisive special session. Learn the facts. She deserves your vote.
Richard C Hill, MD
Blackfoot
Support for Travis OlerAs a Bingham County resident I followed Travis Oler’s campaign to determine what/where he stands for in comparison to Ms. Young. I consider myself a Democrat but admit I cross over to vote for the person I feel will do the best job of representing the people in the county/state’s best interests. I base decisions on educating myself on the issues by reading materials, researching facts and speaking to those who are/may be impacted by proposed legislation versus just taking candidates’ words. I have to agree with Mr. Oler that Ms. Young is not always representing the best interest of the people and this county with her facts.
As a previous school board member, education is of major interest. I’m greatly disappointed by Idaho’s reduction of educational funding over the last decade. Ms. Young has favored this reduction; taking/trading one tax for another hurts our local government budgets, forces school districts towards larger supplemental levies for maintenance of schools. This doesn’t follow Idaho’s IX Constitutional Amendment to ensure proper funding of our state public schools. Ms. Young has also advocated consolidating school districts as a way to save money; taking away local control from smaller rural communities to get dictated to by larger districts.
Ms. Young supports repealing Idaho’s 17th Amendment; taking away your rights to elect the U.S. Senator who best represents the majority of the people. This amendment was set to make state democracy work better; protecting our natural rights. Don’t allow one legislative body to decide that for us.
Facts matter. Don’t blindly follow what you’re told. The integrity of those who serve to represent the people and this county are in our best interests. Travis Oler is the right candidate to do that for Bingham County. Vote Travis Oler come Nov. 3.
IC Barrett
Aberdeen
School changes bring questionsThe Bingham News Chronicle of Sept. 23 featured an article detailing the adjustments the district is making to deal with the COVID-19 situation. Some parents have threatened disenrollment saying the district is being overly cautious or underly cautious. Either way the school juggling act will have a negative effect on student progress, and related issues need to be brought forward.
The school week has been cut from five days a week to two days a week. Are the students given enough online homework or paperwork assignments to make up for this lost time? Additionally, how do the teachers monitor who actually does the online and other assignments?
Aside from academics, we are always told of the importance of student nutrition programs. What is being done about breakfast and lunch for needy children? With school only two days a week, do they wait without school-produced meals for five days until their turn rolls around again?
Another troubling factor to me is the age of the children who are expected to learn online. Are children in grades K-3 expected to learn independently on a computer?
The school is an institution funded by the taxpayers. Since the school week has been cut by 60% can the taxes we pay to support the schools be reduced proportionately?
Finally, how will student progress be evaluated at the end of this totally disruptive year? Will students move to the next grade level as usual?
I would like some concrete answers to the above mentioned questions. Yes, I care very much about the education of Blackfoot’s children and their preparation for the future. I am a taxpayer funding all of this and would like to know how my money is being spent. Perhaps the district can provide insights into their programs and further enlighten the public to what is going on in our schools.
Clara V Call
Blackfoot