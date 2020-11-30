Zonta says no to violence against womenI say no to violence against women! I am greatly encouraged by the fact that even in such challenging times, Zonta has not backed down from our efforts to stand against gender based violence.
Even though our traditional advocacy actions may not take place this year, we can not waver from our mission, especially now. As the world faces the COVID-19 pandemic, instances of violence against women and girls are on the rise. Now more than ever, it is essential that we work together, with our communities, partners and future generations to end gender-based violence.
Through the “Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women” campaign. Zonta clubs and members around the world are uniting to raise their voices to bring awareness to this issue and advocate on behalf of gender-based violence survivors and victims. Our campaign which started continues to grow and evolve every year. It is amazing how much of a difference each and every action has made for a community, a family, a woman.
I look forward to seeing the innovations you take on these challenging times to say No! Zonta is encouraging donations on December 1 — Giving Tuesday. Our local Bingham Crisis Center could certainly use donations to help run their program. Call for information to give donations at (208) 785 — 1047.
Natalie Steffler
Blackfoot Zonta Club President
Turkey Trot gives final reportThe Community Dinner Table Board would like to thank our running community, our volunteers, and our corporate sponsors for this year’s Tater Trot. We had 33 runners registered for this year’s event. With the pandemic forcing us to make this a virtual event, the numbers were down from previous years. However, we were still able to raise some money for the Community Dinner Table Christmas food box project, give away some great prizes, and have some fun in the process. Below are the top finishers in each of the categories.
10K run — Women’s Abby Williamson 48:01:00; men’s James St. John 1:05:31.
5K Run — Women’s Emmy Young 27:58:00; men’s Jeff Syverson 29:18:00.
5K Walk — Women’s Marlene Lyksett 58:47:00; men’s Eric Young 41:57:00.
Kids’ 1/2 Mile — Girls Caitlin Young 5:31; boys Tyce Young 5:03.
The event netted a $1,700 donation to the CDT for the Christmas food boxes, which provide a full Christmas dinner to families in Bingham County. The boxes will be distributed on Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. For additional information on this project, please call (208) 557-4286.
Below is a list of our corporate supporters that we would like to thank for helping make this year’s event a success: Liberty Gold Potatoes, Dr. Paul Hansen Family Dental Center, Alsco, Idaho Central Credit Union, Bowers Collision, Rupe’s Burgers, Power Lube City of Blackfoot, Homestead Restaurant, Tommy Vaughn’s.
Christian Utley
Event organizer