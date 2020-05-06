I appreciate the respect that the candidates for Idaho House District 31B have shown to each other in this campaign. I write as the father of Representative Julianne Young now running to retain her seat and also as a good friend to Donavan Harrington, her opponent, who has served with me several years in leadership of the Blackfoot District in the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America. I admire both candidates for their many sacrifices for community benefit and plan on continuing a close relationship with both after the campaign.
Some recent editorials have included false stories and gossip. The allegation that Representative Young breached proper church protocol in campaigning is categorically false. If one of her supporters did so we have no knowledge and know it to be improper. The allegation that she lectured farmers about the constitution for an hour in an agricultural listening session is false.
Keep comments civil and stick to the facts. Please do not repeat rumors and gossip. If it sounds outlandish, it is likely false. The candidates’ websites and video interviews accurately reflect each candidate’s experience and political positions. I respect both candidates as persons of integrity.
Choose your best candidate. Representative Young is a great listener, well-studied on the issues, a fast learner, and untiring in her commitment to serving all Bingham County citizens. She represents well the interests of education, agriculture, and business. Representative Young retains my vote and I encourage you to do the same.
Richard C Hill, MD
Blackfoot
---
Many of the recent letters to the editor misconstrue facts related to the Young for Idaho House campaign. However, one recent editorial contains especially incorrect accusations which need to be addressed. These accusations are contained in a letter submitted by my friend Jay Miller. I would like to address two specific items in this letter.
First, Mr. Miller states that Julianne Young distributed campaign materials on church property, in spite of existing policy, until church authorities forced her to stop. I have been involved with the meetings and activities of Representative Young’s campaign during both election cycles. Her campaign has never used church resources for political purposes or distributed campaign materials on church property. During the 2018 campaign, there were some alleged complaints that private individuals had failed to respect appropriate boundaries. However, if this is so, it was without the knowledge or consent of the Young campaign and, in fact, our campaign took extra precautions to encourage those we worked with to respect these boundaries. These accounts, which have apparently morphed over time, much like the game of “telephone,” cannot, in fairness, be attributed to her or her campaign team! To suggest that she personally, not only engaged in this behavior, but did so defiantly is absolutely untrue, as those who know her well can attest!
Second, Mr. Miller talks about Representative Young holding a “listening” meeting for farmers where she lectured them for an hour on the constitution — and that this is evidence that she doesn’t listen to constituents. I can say something about this because I believe this meeting was held at my house and I was the host for this meeting. But this meeting was not held recently since, due to the Stay-at-Home-Order, she has only held Zoom meetings
This is what really happened: I believe the meeting Mr. Miller referred to happened last year. I invited Representative Young to come to my house and report on the session. After inviting everyone present to introduce themselves and raise any specific concerns or issues they wanted to talk about, she talked about Article V Conventions because she received many emails about this topic during the session. Other items were on the agenda also, namely: Medicaid expansion, work requirements, the overall state budget (including education funding), and issues specific to families and farmers.
Mr. Miller called it a “listening meeting” but it was more of a “report back” meeting. In addition to these “report back” meetings, Representative Young hosted roundtable meetings that were specific to education, business, medical providers, and farmers as well as other cottage meetings. Those meetings were for hearing concerns and answering questions. The discussion in these meetings has been directed by the people in attendance, with their questions and concerns defining the entire discussion.
Representative Young does love the Constitution and, in the past, has taught classes about the beautiful principles that make and keep us free. However, I have never seen her advertise a meeting as being for one purpose and then use the time for something entirely different. I think that the fact she actually holds meetings is evidence that she is a concerned listener and more interested in connecting to constituents than representation we have had prior to this time. Prior representatives have attended the meetings they were “invited to” — the official ones. None, to my knowledge, have ever sponsored grass roots, face to face meetings from Shelley to Aberdeen where they have made themselves available to answer questions and listen to constituent concerns.
I recognize that some, in this county, have strong feelings, one way or the other, in relation to this campaign. However, I respectfully request that Bingham County citizens consider the value of making important political decisions based on the big picture facts and the record, rather than on anecdotal accounts which may be exaggerated or taken out of context. The candidate debate and other information is available on Facebook at Youngforidahohouse or on the campaign website YoungForIdahoHouse.com. If you contact us through these venues Representative Young will be happy to give you a call.
Ron Murdock
Blackfoot