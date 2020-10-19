Reasons to vote for Travis Oler
What’s important to the people of Bingham County? When I speak to my neighbors and other people who live in Bingham County, they tell me they want a thriving economy, excellent schools, quality healthcare, and a safe community. That is why I’m NOT voting for Julianne Young.
She voted against farmers having the right to repair their own equipment. (HB 452)
She voted against banning the marriage of children under the age of 16. (HB 98)
She voted against the "Idaho Patient Act" which protects patients against predatory collection agencies. (HB 515)
She voted against regulating vaping shops which sell to minors. (HB 538)
She voted against Medicaid Expansion even though Idaho voters overwhelmingly supported it. (HB 533)
She voted against police officers being able to arrest domestic abuse suspects, unless witnessing the abuse, even when there is probable cause. (HB 467)
I believe in voting for the person rather than the party. In Idaho, the GOP wants each candidate to sign a loyalty in affiliation pledge in order for the party to support the candidate. That means party before people, politics before good governance and a shocking inability for our elected officials to use their own brains when vetting policy for their constituents. Some don’t sign it and vote for what’s best for Idaho. But many do, including Julianne Young.
This is why Travis Oler is a conservative, but refuses to sell his vote for party support. Take a few minutes of your time and get to know him. You’ll find he is by far the better candidate to represent those of us who live in Bingham County.
I want a representative who isn’t a puppet looking for pats on the head from those outside of our area. I want someone who will make the right decisions for the people of Bingham County. That is why I’m voting for Travis Oler.
Dr. Dave and Brenda Stanley
Blackfoot
***
Young, IFF waste taxpayer dollars
I’m tired of Julianne Young and the Idaho Freedom Foundation wasting our taxpayer dollars. Two of her proudest achievements are already being challenged in the courts. Even as our Attorney General Lawrence Wasden (R) advised her that they would not stand up in court, she pushed to pass these laws.
Are the problems of transgender citizens changing their birth certificates really such a problem in Idaho? Why make life harder or more uncomfortable? How about requiring female athletes to prove their gender?
Idaho has already spent thousands of dollars defending the birth certificate law and if we lose, we will likely pay the legal expenses for the other side. Our $$$ down the drain!
Travis Oler’s priorities are lowering property taxes and funding a good education for our children. Let’s send Travis to Boise to support issues that are important to Bingham County.
Michael and Ann Miller
Shelley
***
Support for Travis Oler
I would like to express my support for Travis Oler as a state representative in the Idaho House of Representatives, Seat 31B.
I am a registered voter in Bingham county and see Travis as a strong candidate. He is a veteran (he served in the Army), and I believe that military service teaches valuable lessons in what to expect from individuals, groups, and the effect that politics has on them. I worked directly with the military for several years and had an opportunity to see this for myself.
I fully support Travis’ stand against harassing or intimidating police and first responders, the farmer’s right to repair, expanding Medicaid and, more than anything, protecting my right to own and use a gun.
I believe Travis is a man who gets things done, and he will do so for us.
Nola Orr
Blackfoot
***
County needs Travis Oler
Travis Oler will work to bring better wages for teachers in Bingham County. It's important that the future leaders are actually educated, not just graduating because they've reached the age. Better funding for education is a must. He graduated from Shelley, so he knows.
Travis Oler will support law enforcement and first responders, protecting them while they protect us.
Travis Oler will fight for our farmers and the right to repair bill. He's from a farming family.
Travis Oler will fight to reduce Bingham County homeowners' future property taxes.
Bingham County NEEDS Travis Oler to get out there and get the job done, not accusing local government officials and county commissioners of conspiracy. Voters NEED to put Travis Oler to work!
That's why I'm supporting Travis Oler for Idaho State House 31B.
Kam Cole-Long
Blackfoot