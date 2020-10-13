Information over emotionHouse bills 452 “Right to Repair” and 515 “Idaho Patient Act” keep coming up in Travis Oler’s campaign against Julianne Young for Idaho House District 31. They were Travis’s topics in a July 31 column in the Post Register, which he reprinted and distributed Friday (Oct. 9) at the Blackfoot “debate.” Some of his conclusions are concerning. For example:
1. Travis concludes that because Julianne voted against these bills, she’s against the issues. A vote against a bill can be a vote against the wrong solution, changes introduced in the legislative process, or wording that could have unintended consequences when the bill is passed, interpreted, and enforced. Medical debt collection is a problem, but if it’s also the “predatory collection scheme” that Travis calls it, will passing a bill end the problem once and for all? I read this bill. It looks like its own nightmare to implement and enforce — a lawyer problem “solved” by involving more lawyers. Julianne was right to be cautious. (See https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/2020/legislation/H0515/, “Bill Text” link.)
2. Travis states that the Idaho Freedom Foundation has “opposed protecting Idahoans from large attorneys’ fees.” The Foundation’s website has a bill analysis — not the same as opposing an issue. Parrish Miller wrote the analysis, but regardless of what else he’s accused of, he raises important points that should be part of the discussion — like constitutionality, contractual agreements, free market, and government limits. Travis’s statement is a misrepresentation of what the Foundation posted and an oversimplification of the issue. (See https://idahofreedom.org/house-bill-515-idaho-patient-act/.)
Travis has made so many other misleading statements that I’ve come to the conclusion I can’t trust his conclusions. I prefer Julianne’s balanced way of looking at the bigger picture, keeping things in context, getting beneath the surface, applying principles, and explaining in layman’s terms — information over emotion.
Sherie Cole
Shelley
Voting for Paulette JordanI support Paulette Jordan for Senator.
Jordan wants to increase dialogue between Republicans and Democrats so that through civil interaction, work can be done together on bipartisan legislation.
Healthcare in our country needs improvement to become a patient centered activity instead of a profit or revenue centered big business. Paulette is committed to this change. She is aware of those not able to afford healthcare and concerned about those with pre-existing conditions or those who develop chronic illness.
As a member of the Couer d’Alene Tribe she was raised to strive for the needs of her community and to protect the earth’s priceless natural resources. We need a voice for agriculture and ranchers. Growing up on a north Idaho farm and learning from her tribal elders about land cultivation and preservation, she developed a strong connection to Idaho’s land and the people who share it. Jordan stands behind the industry and not political trade disputes which hurt Idaho economically.
She is for protecting public lands and promoting clean energy.
She has called for improving public schools. Idaho ranks at the bottom in the United States for equitable distribution of funding.
Paulette Jordan intends a complete shift to policymaking that puts citizens first. She has a proven track record in the legislature of working across the aisle to achieve solutions in difficult, tense, hyper-political situations.
Please consider voting for Paulette Jordan.
Cathy Call
Blackfoot
Voting for Travis OlerI hope you will vote for Travis Oler for State office. He will work for Bingham County prosperity and liberty. The right to repair bill (which is a self-evident right to most people) needs to be voted on. Ownership includes the right to fix what you own or it is not ownership. There may be liability issues but they belong in a separate forum. This is also a civil rights issue. Vote to protect your rights. Vote for Travis Oler.
J. Alexander
Pingree