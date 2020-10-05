Facts do matter in campaignA recent letter to the editor from IC Barrett concluded: “Facts Matter. Don’t blindly follow what you’re told.” I couldn’t agree more.
Unfortunately, Barrett needs to take his/her own advice. Not one of the positions attributed to Rep. (Julianne) Young is accurate! The letter suggests that Barrett arrived at these “facts” after reading material distributed by (Travis) Oler. Barrett ought to consider this an unreliable source of information.
Barrett claims that Rep. Young has favored a reduction in school funding. This is not true. Rep. Young has worked hard for schools. The first bill she passed was brought to her by a school board member. She has, in fact, supported all proposed funding, with the exception of a proposed salary increase that benefited only new teachers and did nothing for those already teaching.
Barrett claims that Rep. Young has advocated for consolidating school districts. This is false. A newspaper article written during the primary attributed this position to her, but the article so egregiously misrepresented Rep. Young’s comments that the paper allowed her to publish a correction. This has never been part of her platform.
Barrett claims that Rep. Young supports repealing Idaho’s 17th amendment. Huh???!!! Perhaps Barrett is referring to a plank in the Idaho Republican platform that calls for the repeal of the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution? If so, this is a federal issue which is irrelevant to Rep. Young’s role as a state legislator. Again, this has never been part of Rep. Young’s platform.
Facts DO matter. And so do sources. It seems that those advocating for the Oler campaign ought to spend more time checking their facts and broadcasting their own positions rather than running a smear campaign misrepresenting the positions of others.
Emilee Murdoch
Blackfoot
Supporting Julianne YoungOne of the main reasons that I will be voting for Julianne Young is that she supports smaller government. Her vote against the bill that would have required equipment manufacturers to provide tools to farmers for repairing their machinery is an example of this. I believe that this type of transaction should not be overseen by the government, but that it is better left between the buyer and the seller.
I also appreciate Julianne’s work on a bill that helps school districts keep pornographic content out of online resources used by students.
I encourage you to join me in supporting Julianne Young for Idaho House seat 31B.
Sonya Harris
Blackfoot