Young's mantra wearing thin
What does it mean to be a conservative in Idaho? To me it means being an independent thinker who can sort out the issues important to our state, not one who blindly follows a certain ideology even though it may not align with one’s true beliefs or philosophies.
It is time to pull the band aid off the far-right candidates, like Julianne Young, who claim to be Republican. The ideology she follows flies in the face of what conservatism has traditionally meant in Idaho. Her mantra of “less government, more freedom” is wearing thin. Most of us agree that more and bigger government is not the answer but let us find ways to work together to achieve the right balance.
Ms. Young had the opportunity at the Chamber Forum to set the record straight about her allegiance to the alt right extremists and as to whether they directly finance, and influence her campaign. She failed to do so. She did not have definitive plans to support water, property tax, or annexation issues. She reminded her constituents in the audience that she also represents the whole of Idaho. Nothing wrong with that, but it might be better to appeal to the people who vote her into office.
Travis Oler has run a straightforward, no nonsense campaign. He has the conservative values that are important to our county and state. He researches the issues and will vote with Bingham County’s best interests in mind. He has been honest about how he would have voted on certain bills that have come before the House.
I am dissatisfied with the current representation we have in District 31B. I am tired of the smoke and mirrors campaign run by Ms. Young. We need change and we need it now. Please join me in voting for Travis Oler for District 31B.
Jan Simpson
Blackfoot
***
Oler tempers cynicism
Just so you know where I’m coming from; I’m a cynical old white guy. I don’t fault anybody who voted for Trump in 2016. It was like a choice between being shot or stabbed.
Travis Oler has tempered my cynicism. He is not running for the Democrats. He is running for the people in District 31.
I attended the Oler-Young debate Friday. Young presents as an intelligent, well-spoken person but she isn’t speaking for the people of District 31. She is speaking for her benefactors, the Idaho Freedom Foundation. The Idaho Freedom Foundation doesn’t care about the citizens of District 31, it cares about the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Oler’s position on the sales tax tells you all you need to know before voting. The sales tax is the most regressive tax known to man. The poorer you are, the more the sales tax hurts. Even though property taxes are a major operating expense for farmers, Travis argues against sales tax increases at the expense of his own self-interest. Young argues for sales tax increases.
After meeting Travis; I’m a little less cynical. Vote for Travis. He is the real deal!
William Beach
Firth
***
Supporting Travis Oler
Julianne Young said, “sales tax is more fair than property tax or income tax.” She needs to do her homework. That is not true. Property tax and income tax are fairer than sales tax.
Property and income taxes are progressive taxes, ones that increase as the value of the property or income increases. If my property is worth more than yours I will pay more property tax than you do. That is fair. If I make more money than you do I will pay more income tax than you do. That is fair.
Sales tax is the same for everyone, regardless of your income, regardless of your ability to pay. If you are the richest person in Idaho you will pay the same sales tax total for your basket of goods as the minimum wage worker or the unemployed.
In addition, property tax is assessed and collected and distributed by local taxing authorities such as Bingham County. A direct quote from the Idaho State Tax Commission: “The State of Idaho doesn’t receive any property tax.” The State of Idaho receives 100% of the sales tax. All of it goes to Boise and is then distributed back to Bingham County based on some formula. Travis Oler will not support relinquishing the major source of local revenue, nor will he support relinquishing control of its distribution.
Travis Oler is against raising the sales tax and shifting away from property tax. I support his position and I will vote for Travis Oler to represent Bingham County.
Barbara Clark
Shelley
***
Vote for Young
Have you noticed a difference between the two candidates for the Idaho House of Representatives, incumbent Rep. Julianne Young and her Democratic challenger, Travis Oler? Rep. Young is appreciative, upbeat, and forward-looking. She notes challenges to come but shares her confidence in future success for Idaho with help from God to bless this wonderful land of America. Oler, on the other hand, is anything but upbeat and gracious. He focuses on put-downs, name-calling, and criticism. He takes votes out of context and uses the classic Democrat strategy of calling his opponent a liar.
I think it is deceptive to not tell people which party one is associated with, make up positions for one’s opponent that they have never advocated for, and purchase a website using one’s opponent’s name in order to dishonestly pull potential voters into his accusations about her. If those aren’t called lies on his part, they are at the very least extremely deceitful.
Rep. Young has studied the Constitution and associated documents about government for many years. She went to Boise with a clear vision of what makes good government and what kinds of laws will build good communities --- and which kinds would hinder them. She votes based on her personal integrity and her commitment to constitutional principles. She does not twist her votes this way and that to score a donation from a “special interest.” She will not be bought.
Our county’s interests are best served in sending a legislator to Boise who is transparent about her principles and platform and who will consider how proposed laws will affect all of us, our rights, and our pocketbooks. Julianne Young has proven to be one who has done and will continue to do that. Vote Julianne Young for Idaho House.
Kerma Hill
Blackfoot
***
Voting for Oler
I encourage everyone to vote for Travis Oler as Bingham County Representative for District 31B. He is locally grown, a veteran, and has thoughtful ideas on working in the best interests of our county. His opponent is missing one oar in her boat, as you can see by her record. Let’s return to common sense and representatives who have their feet on the ground!
Nancy Lopez
Shelley, ID