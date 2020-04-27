I am writing today to lay voice against the tactics used by the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance, who, in my opinion, speak for some people who do not seek their representation, with authority they do not possess, by attacking others who refuse to lend their credibility to the mismanagement of public opinion and leadership by the alliance,
I never would have caught on to what I consider to be improprieties by this organization had I not seen them unjustly attack Donavan Harrington and portray him as a non-supporter of the 2nd Amendment. I will attempt to lay out this scenario as I see it for those willing to consider life beyond the boundaries of a headline.
I can think of nothing that could be further from the truth than the claim that Donavan does not believe in or support the 2nd Amendment, but in a world where the masses are led by headlines and fed by video on Facebook, those same people seldom take the time or trouble to know anything beyond what is easily presented to them by the unscrupulous. As a result, there arise problems that need addressing.
First, who made these people the arbiters of my 2nd Amendment rights? I sure didn’t, and after one of the tactics I have seen them display I do not sanction this organization to be a representative of my voice in any way when it comes to the protections offered me by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. I consider myself to be very conservative but with these core beliefs comes a responsibility to tell the truth. Which also means I cannot in good conscience support someone else’s lies and attempted manipulations.
We start by recognizing that this group sends out questionnaires to public officials and people running for public office. There’s nothing wrong with a questionnaire. But sometimes what happens on the other side of the base premise of these actions is just not an ethical situation. You see, those who decline to fill out the questionnaire are labeled as enemies of the mob by the alliance regardless of their positions or beliefs. So we see the alliance sensationalize what they consider to be non-conformity by their standards as a justification to slander those same people. It’s an age-old tactic of becoming the hero by making someone else the villain. And what is worse still is the damage left in their wake by the organization and their willingly led supporters to the people and families who are unjustly slandered and attacked.
We see this every day by the unscrupulous in multiple facets of our lives.
My overriding question is if these people as an organization will do it to one person, how many times have they done it before, and who will be next?
You see, they don’t know Donavan but have presumed to have the right to judge and label him because he declined to play their game by their rules.
Having known and dealt with the Harringtons, I also know that the accusations of the alliance against Donovan are not true and as such I have to say that I will not be led by this particular organization. It also gives me cause and reason to question the validity of their claims against other public figures. If their ethics are easily called into question in one case it stands to reason that the same tactics and ethics are rightly called into question in the similar treatment of others as well.
So we see that failing to play someone else’s game by their rules allows those same people to assume they have the right to label and slander the unwilling participants as enemies of the populace.
My condolences to Donavan and others unjustly labeled and judged by the alliance and their supporters who presume to offer up their judgments free of charge or responsibility on behalf of people who do not like or agree with them.
There was a time when I thought as a society we were better than that
Kelly Cushman
Blackfoot
---
Thomas Jefferson once said that we should be “unafraid to follow the truth wherever it leads.” I have spent many years working and serving in Republican politics and have learned through that experience that it takes time and effort to know and understand truth and that taking risks are inherent in doing the right things. With that in mind, I write this article to list some facts that have helped decide my vote for Legislative Seat 31B:
1. Julianne Young was elected in 2018 primarily based on an issue about a possible change in wording to the sex education law in Idaho. I watched online or listened to nearly every committee meeting and every legislative session that year. The sex education bill never made it to the floor at all that session and statewide the issue was not a topic in any other area during the 2018 election which might have raised questions with informed voters about why it was here. At the Bingham County Organization Meeting after the May Primary that year, I sat in front of the newly elected legislator. I turned and told Julianne directly, that since it was the major factor in her election, I should expect her to actively engage in suggesting appropriate wording change to the decades old statute. In particular, I told her, the section that sex education in Idaho be geared toward young men saying “should focus on ideals and standards and attitudes which will be of value to him now and later when he chooses a mate and establishes his own family” needs be addressed. The issue of words that matter, which Ms. Young deemed were so important in 2018, was simply ignored during her entire first term.
2. In Bingham County we have two votes in the Idaho House of Representatives. If our legislators are not in the habit of working together to decide what the best choices for us are, then one vote cancels the other and we effectively have no significance in the decision making in Boise at all. During the past legislative term, newly elected Representative Young voted contrary to longtime legislator Neil Anderson multiple times on significant issues to Bingham County voters. Statesmanship not showmanship should matter. This brings me to truth number 3.
3. One of the most significant differences between the ideology of Democrats and Republicans is the idea that government closest to the people is better and that less government entirely is even better than that. Yet the inconsistencies to the that ideology attributed to the Freedom Foundation scores and the Legislative voting records of their top ten list is dizzying. Consider why Julianne Young would vote “No” on HB 452 “Right to Repair” bill which would allow farmers to have their equipment repaired by anyone rather than being forced by law to use the dealership where the equipment was purchased. Representative Anderson voted “Yes”.
4. Finally, during last night’s legislative forum, I heard Representative Young respond to a question that she had no idea who had donated $1000 or more to her campaign. I have been involved in allot of campaigns over the past many years and the idea that a candidate can’t remember or doesn’t know in Southeast Idaho who has given anything even over $50 dollars is frankly absurd. There are so few contributions over that amount. The ones that are, clearly come from stakeholders and lobbying groups with the only exception being personal family, who of course we know. I encourage every voter to look up who has contributed to Julianne’s campaign as well as Donavan Harrington’s. The truth about dollars matters a lot more than what lobbyist groups’ list of priorities that a candidate decides to sign prior to a legislative session. In fact, I believe it would be better for elected officials to be free to carefully consider alternatives in the Legislature based on facts and be free from bias on either dollars or signatures.
I have not always agreed with Mr. Harrington nor Ms. Young which is healthy skepticism. I also support many of the constitutional principles that define the Young campaign and appreciate the prior public service of the former commissioner. However, my knowledge of the governmental process, my careful study of the issues and the facts have determined my vote this primary. I will “follow the truth where it leads” and do what I believe is right and that means that I will cast my vote for Donavan Harrington. I encourage you to do the same.
Ginette C. Manwaring
Blackfoot
---
The American flag is a sacred symbol of nation and republic. Men and women both died under it to protect our liberty. Congress wisely many years ago recognized the almost sacred nature of our flag when it passed into law 4 U.S. Code § 6, which governs the display and use of our nation’s symbol.
The code asks that individuals treat the physical flag with a high degree of reverence. It asks that the flag not be flown during days of inclement weather. Also, if the flag is flown at night, it needs to have a light shown on it.
While political candidates, can and often put an image of the flag on their signs and literature, they rarely use actual flags. This is because it is difficult to use the flag in such a way and adhere to 4 U.S. Code § 6.
However, while running some errands recently I saw that Julianne Young, who is running for reelection to the Idaho House, is improperly using our nation’s flag on her campaign signs. I was shocked given this candidate’s frequent claims to support liberty and patriotism.
Mrs. Young’s flags are placed either on top of her campaign signs or next to them. The flags are not taken down at night, not illuminated, and are left out in the elements.
Out of respect for our nation’s flag, the banner of our republic, I would ask Mrs. Young and other candidates for public office to not disrespect our flag. The disrespect of our flag fails to give honor to those who have sacrificed so much to defend it.
Brian Thelin
Blackfoot
---
If you participated in the Zoom candidate debate last week between incumbent Julianne Young and challenger Donavan Harrington, you probably noticed, if you hadn’t already known it, that Mrs. Young presents herself well. She is smiling and confident and has answers for seemingly everything. Perhaps that is why the one question she couldn’t answer was so very telling.
Each candidate was asked to name who their max $1,000 campaign contributors and who their out-of-county contributors are. Mr. Harrington went first and had no problem saying from whom he had received max contributions and naming any out-of-county funds received. However, Mrs. Young claimed not to know that information. She then talked about having a secretary for that. Her challenger followed up saying he found it hard to imagine she didn’t know who her max donors were, to which she indignantly replied that she doesn’t keep track.
Well I am nobody, but I guarantee if I were running for office, I would know who all my donors were. Because of her vague answer, my curiosity was piqued, and I went to the Secretary of State’s campaign finance page. Mrs. Young has only 17 total donors for this quarter. Of those 17, only four have contributed the max of $1,000, one of which is Bryan Smith. Bryan Smith is the Idaho Falls attorney who also owns Medical Recovery Services (whose collection tactics were the motivation behind HB 515 recently passed limiting the collection of egregiously high attorney fees) and who sits on the board of directors for the Idaho Freedom Foundation (which is recently infamous for publishing the name and picture of a police officer and inviting the public to go tell him how they feel). In her past election, Mrs. Young received nearly 60 percent of her contributions from out-of-county contributors such as Doyle Beck, Bryan Smith and other Idaho Freedom Foundation stalwarts.
Did you notice that your mailbox is filling up with fliers for Mrs. Young? Pay very close attention to the “Paid For By” line on those. Often it is not her campaign, but independent expenditures from Idaho Freedom Action, the PAC arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Currently, tens of thousands of dollars are being used by out-of-county PACs against Donovan Harrington on behalf of Julianne Young. I hope I have now acquainted Mrs. Young with her sponsors.
Although Mr. Harrington is not a polished speaker or politician, I encourage you to vote for him because he is honest, sincere, and responsive to his constituents. For one or two questions during the debate, Mr. Harrington simply said he would have to study the issue more, and I appreciate his humility. He will research each issue and he will always respond with Bingham County’s best interests at heart. A polished exterior does not always represent what lurks beneath the surface. Please be aware of Mrs. Young’s 92 percent loyalty rating from IFF and her willingness to try and hide who supports her, and vote for Donavan Harrington for Bingham County.
Teresa Gallegos
Blackfoot