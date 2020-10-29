EDITOR’S NOTE: The Bingham News Chronicle will no longer be publishing letters to the editor regarding the 2020 general election after today.
Going with Travis OlerIn 1967 State Senator Cecil Sandburg walked three houses up Shilling Street to my parents’ home and asked my father Neil Miller if he would consider running for the District 27 House seat that was open. Dad ran, was elected, and for being just a dumb Bee guy did well for the district and state.
In contrast Representative Young must have determined that after providing several lectures to our county commissioners on her view of how they should do their job it was now her time to go to Boise. She didn’t have a good reason to contest Julie VanOrden but with the help of Freedom First she was able to create a shocking and disturbing rumor about a hearing held by former Representative VanOrden. Instead of calling to confer and confirm the facts about what really happened it appears it was decided to run with the rumor and impugn a real special woman.
This happened just two short years ago. Now she has a challenger that has asked some serious questions and she plays the victim card as her defense rather than answer honestly or admit she is wrong. She does not play well with our other district representatives based on her voting record and on several occasions has shown contempt for our county commissioners due to their affiliation with the National Association of Counties.
Now we have Representative Andersen retiring. If Bingham County had appreciated her lectures and previous services Representative Young could, maybe, might have received an invitation to fill his seat by a thankful local party. Rather she used a rumor, a radical group from the Boise area to support her, and maligned a very special woman. We now have many strained relationships in the county that came from Representative Young, her cohorts, and her fable. But it’s a free county and she can do as she pleases. It’s her right! I’m going with Travis Oler.
Jay Miller
Blackfoot
Vote for Travis OlerIn a year that it is more apparent than ever, our county and our state needs common sense leaders. Travis Oler has served our country before. He will serve it again. Travis seeks the best for our community. Our farmers, our ranchers, our businesses, and our children will benefit from the time and effort that he will spend on us. He will not waste his valuable time and position to work for his own self interests and chasing conspiracy theories.
Travis Oler is one of us. He is not part of the fringe right or the far left extremists, but is a patriot. A soldier, a farmer, a businessman ... he knows what hard work and decency means. This year, give Boise what our district deserves ... an individual who isn’t wasting our time chasing rainbows and ignoring local leaders. Vote Travis Oler.
Alex Keeton
Blackfoot
Explain the voting rulesSeveral months ago I received a notice from one of the political parties in Idaho encouraging us to make sure we were registered to vote.
The big catch is we sold our home in Blackfoot nearly five years ago and now live in Wyoming. I am sure the new owners have paid taxes and voted using that address.
I went ahead and mailed the notice to the Bingham county election clerk to make sure they would see our new Wyoming address and take us off their rolls and ensure the new owner was registered to vote.
To my amazement I received, about two week later, a full blown Idaho ballot and a “I voted in Bingham County sticker” at my Wyoming address.
Will the county election clerk please explain how an out of state person can vote in Idaho.
What does it take to register to vote in Idaho? Clearly the new owners have voted using that address. What criteria do you use to see if some can legally vote in Idaho?
Please explain the voting rules because many people are confused at this happening,
Kirk Thurman
Grover, Wyo.