BOISE — The Idaho Legislature’s special session starting Monday will address the COVID-19 pandemic with election law changes and establishing “temporary and consistent standards for civil liability,” Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday.
Legislative working groups this summer recommended these topics to the governor, who alone has the power to call a special session.
Earlier this week, Little told the Idaho Press legislators were pushing for a special session, but wanted to add in other issues to their legislative agenda. The governor chose not to include two other proposals from lawmakers, regarding stripping authority over public schools and colleges from health districts and the Department of Health and Welfare; and adjusting school funding rules amid budget cuts.
Little sidestepped those proposals. In a press release, the governor argued that the “valuable advice and counsel of public health officials should continue to inform school officials’ decisions on safe school operations during the pandemic.” The press release also noted that Little had provided public schools a budget road map in May “to provide certainty and set a clear course” over their budgeting process for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Special legislative sessions by their very nature are intended to deal with time sensitive issues that require immediate legislative action and cannot wait until the general session in January,” Little said.
This is only the fourth special session in Idaho in 20 years. The others were in 2000, 2006 and 2015.
Idaho’s Republican caucuses commended Little’s decision to open the special session.
“We are ready to get to work on safeguarding a free and fair election, one of the major underpinnings of our Republic. It is our duty to protect the votes of every Idahoan, and that is exactly what will happen. We are also ready to work on options for protecting Idaho’s schools and businesses,” Majority Caucus Chair Representative Megan Blanksma said in a statement.
Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, expressed disappointment that the governor would call an in-person special session, noting that legislators won’t be required to wear masks.
“Health experts in Idaho and across the world have made it abundantly clear that large meetings indoors are one of the quickest ways to spread coronavirus,” Wintrow said in a statement.
The Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee has approved $1.1 million for technology improvements to allow social distancing and remote meetings in the Capitol. Little said he would advise lawmakers, some of whom have been vocally against a mandate, to wear face masks during the session.
Wintrow also criticized the scope of the session’s topics.
“Our communities need accessible coronavirus testing with faster results, increased funding to education to keep our children safe, meaningful property tax relief, and the resources to get our economy back on track. I appreciate that we may take steps to make voting in the upcoming election safer, but it’s disappointing that we are leaving everything else off the table,” she stated.
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, a Republican from Idaho Falls, disagreed with Little’s decision to leave school and health district powers off the agenda.
“Unfortunately, the proposals that will be considered do not include any action on reining in the overreach of public health districts or dealing with education funding,” McGeachin said in a Facebook post.
The special session will deal with two election proposals regarding absentee voting and in-person polling places during the pandemic.
“Presidential elections are always a challenge, and we need more flexibility,” Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane told the Idaho Press Wednesday. “We’ve winnowed it down to what we truly need, so this is not a wish list, but a needs list.”
The absentee ballot proposal would grant clerks more time to count mail-in ballots, McGrane said. The second proposal would create “voting centers” in bigger spaces, like high school gyms, to create appropriate social distancing and require fewer poll workers. Voters would be allowed to vote at any location in their county instead of at a specific precinct if the second proposal passes, he said.
The liability question is a concern for legislators and business owners. As the law stands now, patrons of restaurants or businesses could hold owners liable for damages if they can prove they contracted COVID-19 while on the premises, according to the Idaho Falls Post Register. Legislators are now looking to remove that liability from businesses while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the state.
The Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry President Alex LaBeau released an op-ed Wednesday evening supporting the legislation.
“Employers, schools and governments that are doing their best to do the right thing deserve some protection from legal liability in the face of unprecedented challenges,” LaBeau’s column reads. “There are thousands of lawsuits that have already been filed nationwide. The threat is very real.”
Reporter Betsy Z. Russell contributed.