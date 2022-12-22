The Christmas season is always the busiest time of year for retail businesses and this year has been no exception for Kesler’s Market and Tilden Co., two locally owned stores in Blackfoot.
Mckay Kesler, who is the fourth generation of owners of the market in his family, said that the store’s busy season starts with Thanksgiving, then there’s a bit of a slow down for about two weeks when they have to be thinking about what they need in stock before it picks up again for Christmas.
“Everything is based around food during holidays,” Kesler said.
Kesler lists some holiday must haves as Roast Beef, Turkey, snack crackers, sour cream, cottage cheese, whipping cream, and pie among many others. They have to order more stock than usual of these items to meet the demand of the holiday season.
But the preparations for the holiday season go back much farther than Thanksgiving. For items like Turkey and other meat items, they have to pre order those about six months in advance.
“So we're thinking of Christmas even back in June and July,” Kesler said.
For Tilden Co. the challenges they face during the season are somewhat different as they sell clothing, but it’s still by far its busiest time of year.
“It's definitely a lot busier than the rest of the year,” said Julie Bench, co-owner of Tilden Co. “It definitely is what we need to make the rest of the year work out.”
“We do sell out of things rather quickly,” Bench said. This is the store’s second Christmas operating as a brick and mortar location. For its first Christmas, Bench said they felt like they were, “always kind of one step behind,” because they didn’t have as much as they needed in stock. This year they ordered a lot more items in October and November to hold in back stock and prepare for the holiday season.
“So we just prepared ahead of time this year a lot better,” Bench said. “We had a ton of extra things in our back that we didn't really pull out until about black friday and a little after black friday.”
“Now because we were prepared, we just were able to pull out a few extra clothing racks and stock them, so that our store was a little more crowded but we had a lot more options,” Bench said. “So that way when things have sold really fast our store didn't seem super empty like it did last year.”
For Kesler’s market, there are some items that shoppers shouldn’t expect to find on the shelves, especially if they’re doing last minute holiday shopping. Some of those items are canned shrimp and pie shells. Shoppers will most likely be able to find other types of shrimp and whole pies, but canned shrimp and pie shells are hard to keep on the shelves.
“A lot of people just assume that we're gonna have everything that they need and there's an unlimited supply,” Kesler said. While they work hard to stock everything and have what shoppers need, they should know that there isn’t an unlimited supply of food in the grocery store.
Bench said that gift card sales are good for their store because it encourages people to go and visit Tilden Co. during the slower month of January. She also pointed out that people can visit their website at tildenco.com to browse the store selection and they offer in store pick up.
