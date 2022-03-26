As war wages in Ukraine, Idaho Falls area residents can learn about the conflict from two local experts who have studied Russian affairs throughout their careers.
The City Club and Alturas Institute are hosting "Russia's War on Ukraine" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at University Place Bennion Student Union Multipurpose Room. The event is located on the Idaho State University and University of Idaho joint campus on Science Center Drive.
Jeff Carr, the senior director for External Affairs at the Museum of Idaho, and Karen Leibert, a retired history professor at Idaho State University, will be the evening’s speakers. They’ll discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and potential implications Russia will have in the future with its relationship with other countries.
Carr is a former Russia and East Europe analyst for the CIA and has a master's degree from Stanford University in Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies. He also teaches humanities courses at the College of Eastern Idaho.
Leibert also serves on the board of directors at the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho. According to KISU, she has a doctoral degree in Russian History with a minor in Modern Europe from the University of Maryland. She has an extensive career studying Russian history and was a recipient of the Ford Foundation research grant and a recipient of an International Research and Exchanges research grant. Additionally, she received a Fulbright research grant to work in the Slavic Collection at the University of Helsinki, Finland. At ISU, she taught the classes Russian History; Twentieth-Century Europe; and U.S. Russia, and the Cold War.
Tickets will be sold at the door for $10 and there is no admission charge for teachers and students. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Parking on the north side of the Bennion Student Union building will be free and doors open at 6:15 p.m.