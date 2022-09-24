KayAnn Miller, a Montana State University PhD student studying indigenous foods, nutrition and mental health, gives a tour of edible foods during the Gallatin Valley Farm to School Fall Feastival on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Story Mill Park.
Saylor Williams, 5, and Hannah Aiuppa, 4, make pasta with Montana State University student, Andee Baker, during the Gallatin Valley Farm to School Fall Feastival on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Story Mill Park.
Stephanie and Grant Smith paint with watercolors at Bozeman Public Library Ellie Newell's booth during the Gallatin Valley Farm to School Fall Feastival on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Story Mill Park.
Children and their parents climbed into Gallatin Valley Farm to School’s blue Bozone, Ozone Bus on Saturday to check out the mobile greenhouse inside.
A group of high schoolers led the effort to build the greenhouse on wheels, and now educators drive it around Montana to teach kids what plants look like and how to grow vegetables, said Sam McMaster, a Montana State University student who is studying environmental horticulture.
Cucumbers, squashes, basil, kale, cabbage, kale and lettuce were just some of the vegetables growing in pots around the bus on Saturday. The vehicle was parked at Story Mill Park for Gallatin Valley Farm to School’s 2022 Fall Feastival.
The free annual event is a celebration of fall, the start of the school year, local food and the harvest. It’s also a good lead-up to National Farm to School month, which is October, said Stephanie Laporte Potts, Gallatin Valley Farm to School’s executive director.
“Gallatin Valley Farm to School — we’re a local nonprofit that works on hands-on education for kids, both in school and out of schools, and education for families,” she said. “We also help make connections between schools and local producers to help them be able to source more local food and teach about local agriculture.”
Educational booths and food trucks dotted the park. Children played with blue imagination blocks provided by the city of Bozeman’s Parks and Recreation Department, and they enjoyed a natural dye painting station and a bunny petting zoo.
There was a composting station from YES Compost, and some educational activities from students enrolled in MSU agricultural education classes. Kids got to learn from them about different soil types, making pasta from scratch and planting and starting gardens at home.
“When kids are connected to where their food comes from, they can develop a really strong sense of self and sense of place,” said Ali Thornton, Gallatin Valley Farm to School program director. “There’s all these health benefits, there’s academic benefits as well, and it really helps foster this community building with all involved.”
Thornton said she believes children are important stakeholders, and they should be leaders and involved in community decisions and events. Gallatin Valley Farm to School teaches food literacy, and it also works on increasing access to local foods at schools.
“For us, food literacy can be teaching kids knife skills. It can be teaching kids how to identify vegetables. It can also be teaching kids how to garden, how to cook from scratch. It can also be learning about plant science and nutrition, agriculture and local foods,” she said.
This year, Montana will celebrate National Farm to School Month when kids bite into locally grown produce, especially apples, on Oct. 19 at Crunch Time. It’s part of the regional Crunch Off between select states. The one that gets the most crunches wins, and people have until Oct. 31 to register their bite.